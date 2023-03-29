Teachers have one of the most underappreciated jobs. Each one dedicates their career to preparing students for their futures and helping them succeed in life. Despite this, people barely take time to stop and thank them, let alone give them the proper benefits that should come with their job.
Throughout the U.S., it’s no secret teacher shortages became more prevalent following the COVID pandemic. After a survey done of members of the National Education Association, 55 % are considering leaving or retiring the profession earlier than expected. This is due to the stress they’ve had to face by attempting to fill in vacancies brought in by sickness. While the problem started three years ago, no steps have been taken to improve benefits or the overall quality of work as a way to encourage a flow of new staff members.
At Northwest specifically, the benefits given with an instructing position does not encourage many to want to work here. While they do receive basics such as healthcare and mental health resources, they are robbed of simple amenities. For starters, professors have to purchase their own parking passes for campus. Let that sit for a second. They have to pay to park near a building so they can do their job. They also don’t receive free entry to sporting events like students do.
There is no reason why faculty should be excluded from these benefits when the University wouldn’t be able to function without them.For a school who prides itself on education and started with a focus on education, we are not giving students any encouragement to pursue teaching.
When an education student is watching their professors receive less than satisfactory benefits with their jobs, why would they want to go through the same thing? The University needs to set the bar, starting with improving the benefit policies.
Instead of denying instructors even the smallest of commodities, we should be improving the quality of their workplace. By valuing staff members, it creates a welcoming atmosphere and encourages instructors to stay. The Board of Regents approved a one-time $1,500 retention bonus for benefit-eligible employees Sept. 14, 2022. Any eligible had to be employed as of Oct. 1 and stay employed until Feb. 1, 2023.
While this is a great first step, teachers should be compensated correctly so there shouldn’t be a need for a retention payment.
At the end of every academic year, it is not uncommon to hear about professors leaving; however, the amount of new faculty coming in is slowly dropping. As of March 24, Northwest has 35 vacant teaching positions including full-time, assistant or associate and adjunct instructors.
Higher education professors in Missouri make an average of $48,115 every year even as the cost of living is going up. Most universities, including Northwest, require a master’s degree to teach at a college level. The problem with this remains while teachers are scraping by on a low salary, they also have to pay off their college education, which increased in cost by 69 % from 2000 to 2020.
Making faculty feel underappreciated by not paying them correctly for the work they’re doing and forcing them to take on more classes due to understaffing is not right. The Editorial Board recognizes the work professors are putting into their jobs and believe they should be compensated accordingly, even with small steps like having free parking and admission into games.
The time has come to value the faculty we already have. It does no good to continue the cycle of replacing vacant positions, this isn’t getting to the root of the problem. Teachers are only asking to be valued — and they should be.
