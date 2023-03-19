Sexual harassment has been historically known to mainly happen in the work place, but it goes far beyond sitting behind a desk. If you search for sexual harassment, nearly all the results will come up with work related sexual harassment information. This needs to be changed sooner rather than later.
Sexual harassment by definition is the use of explicit or implicit sexual overtones, including the unwelcome and inappropriate promises of rewards in exchange for sexual favors.
There is no specific mention of work environments in the definition, so why are we pretending that it only takes place there? We can’t keep treating this like it isn’t happening nearly anywhere you may go.
Although it happens everywhere, nightlife locations are the ones that really grind my gears. Bars and clubs are consistently full of comments that fall under the definition of sexual harassment, but it isn’t spoken of to the amount that sexual harassment in the workplace is.
It is nearly impossible to do research on this topic because all the information that we receive is about sexual harassment from employees or employers.
In a 2018 parliament report, it was stated that "It is a cultural norm, and women are no longer surprised to be hassled, harassed or assaulted (in nightlife locations)."
When women are receiving unwanted comments, passes and even touching in a public setting, we are used to just laughing it off and pretending it didn't affect us.
But the question is, why do we brush it off so easily?
Sexual harassment in the workplace isn’t prohibited by law until it becomes frequent or severe or when it results in the employee being fired for their actions, according to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Even if we took sexual harassment in other locations seriously, there isn’t a large offensive that the person would receive. Women have learned to laugh, move on and get over it because other than someone just telling them to stop, there isn’t much more we, as a society, can do about it.
Unfortunately it has almost become part of the experience when going out. People go out to clubs or bars knowing that this is going to happen. For some people, there is an initial conversation that is had before arriving at the bar, telling their friends that if it happens, there needs to be a plan in place to get them out of the situation.
Personally, I dread going to bars or clubs because I know that at some point, it is going to happen — it has never failed to happen in the past. The worst part is that I had prepared myself for these things before I even left my house.
Most people are having to prepare themselves, this isn’t uncommon. It blows my mind that we are just accepting sexual harassment for what it is rather than trying to do something about it.
Women should not have to become acclimated to being sexually harassed. We need to put an end to men being allowed to behave this way. There is no rational reasoning for women being treated with disrespect.
