With 2018 coming to a close it is that time of year in which all humans look back on the events of the year and reflect on what 2018 has meant to them and what 2019 will mean going forward.
If I had to describe 2018 in one word it would be turmoil. 2018 has seen turmoil in all fields from economics to pop culture and it can encompass so many things that have happened not only to those of us here in Missouri but those all over the world.
This turmoil has ranged from the devastating wildfires in California to the constant craziness that is the US federal government. It has been a year constantly filled with breaking news notifications and destruction on so many levels not only here in the United States but also all around the world, including but not limited to the Russians doping their athletes prior to the Winter Olympics in Seoul.
Another thing that has influenced 2018 is the number of pop culture icons that have passed away during this year. The deaths of Stan Lee, Stephen Hillenburg and Isao Takahata have resulted in people reflecting upon how much their various fandoms have played in their life and how it influenced who they became while growing up.
For myself, the death of Stan Lee had a major impact on my life and made me realize that without Stan and Marvel Comics I would not be the person I am today.
He inspired me with the notion that not all heroes wear capes and it has helped to set me on the path that I am on today. To become a teacher. There is a quote of Lee’s that really has stuck with me and it is from his cameo in “Spiderman 3” when he talks to Peter Parker in Times Square.
“You know, I guess one person really can make a difference,” Lee said. “Nuff said.”
This quote has inspired me on so many levels and it is hard to go into another year without him. He played such an integral role in my development that without it I would not be the person that I am today.
While celebrity deaths have been rather numerous this year, I would be negligent if I did not mention politics and the influence it has on how 2018 has played out and how the American people are preparing to enter 2019.
The midterm election resulted in a major win for the Democrats as they retook the House of Representatives and diversity also got a major win this election.
In an article from Time Magazine, 114 million people got out and voted in this election which is a major increase from the 83 million people that voted in the 2014 midterms.
This year has also seen a number of scandals for the White House ranging from the accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process to the incessant amount of Tweets flying out of the White House and on to all of our phones. As a person who tries to stay on top of everything going on in the federal government this was one year that was constantly changing with the rotating staff and scandals being reported by the local news.
While 2018 may have been a year full of turmoil, I am still left with a sense of hope for what will happen going forward. Even with certain events this year, it has not stopped me from continuing on with a renewed sense of hope and anticipation for whatever may happen in the future. This year may be coming to a close but its effects will be with us for a while and I hope that the new year brings us continued joy and success in whatever we strive to do.
