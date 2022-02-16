Missouri’s minimum wage jumped to $11.15 an hour Jan. 1 after a bill was passed in 2018, with an ultimate goal to reach $12 an hour by January 2023. For anybody who desires higher wages for their part-time gigs, this is great news. For any students employed by Northwest, you might not want to quit that second job.
Currently, the University pays its student employees $8.60 an hour.
As a state school, Northwest receives funding from Missouri in order to cover its expenses — including the payment of work-study positions. If a budget is created solely for the purpose of compensating students for their work, there should be enough money to pay them accordingly.
It makes sense that the University used to pay students based on the previous minimum wage — that’s where the $8.60 an hour comes from. However, it doesn’t make sense why the University can’t continue to follow the state’s increase in minimum wage. If students are working, they should be compensated fairly for the work they do.
Other universities similar to Northwest have implemented higher wages successfully. Cross-interstate rival Missouri Western said no student will be paid less than the current federal minimum wage at the time of employment, with a chance of earning more depending on your type of work. Similar to Missouri Western, Missouri State starts pay at the current state minimum and increases pay ranges according to responsibilities.
The Missourian staff would be among those that would benefit from raised wages, but that’s not the reason the Editorial Board is pushing for this change.
Students already have a full course load, which is why many often can’t commit to the normal time commitments of part-time jobs off campus, choosing rather to work Northwest jobs to accommodate for their schedule. Students pay a literal price for this on every paycheck. The hour cap and low wage ensure the student bears a financial hit for working a job designed for their situation.
On-campus jobs are often the only jobs international students are able to acquire, whether it was a designed principle or an erroneous mistake. Effectively, the University is paying a lower wage to a portion of the population that is not able to go out and try to earn a higher one.
The University should do what it can to help students succeed while working toward bettering their future through education. Worrying about time commitments and how they’re going to pay for rent is stressful.
Northwest doesn’t need to make every student employee a millionaire. No student should expect to make a living out of any job they sign up for on campus. However, no student should be underpaid for the work they do.
The Missourian doesn’t believe unpaid internships are the best method of gathering experience in preparation for a career. It’s an oft-predatory system designed to get free labor out of those interested in entering a field. Likewise, the lack of pay in exchange for experience gained through on-campus jobs isn’t worth a student's financial stability.
Understandably, there is a budget, and there are limits set on how much of it can be spent. Although, with enrollment reaching new heights in recent years, it’s hard to believe money is an issue.
It’s concerning that students could earn more money doing jobs unrelated to their desired careers rather than spending hours setting themselves up for a successful future. Students shouldn’t be forced to make less for more meaningful opportunities. Northwest needs to pay its student employees better.
