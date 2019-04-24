Dear Editor,
Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat is making me do this; I’ve procrastinated long enough. My pride in the Bearcat men’s basketball team is overflowing.
I attended all but two home games, plus I went to out-of-town games at Washburn, Lindenwood, all three games at the Kansas City, Missouri, MIAA Tournament and one game in Evansville.
Never, when a Bearcat player was called for a foul, did a single man on our team complain to anyone — in contrast, not one game was without opponents’ complaints— not one. (We forgive Coach McCollum for breaking his clipboard — it was justified that night.)
What a classy bunch of Bearcat men, from the players to the coaches, and yes — it’s a great testament to the players’ parents for sending “real men” to Bearcat Nation to represent a great University.
Northwest Missouri State University provided me with a great start to a successful career in helping others, and I know it's continuing to do the same for thousands of others who made a great choice to attend Northwest.
Keep up the fabulous work,
Dr. E. Lee Weir, ’62 Bearcat
