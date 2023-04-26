Mortified. One of the many words that come to mind when I begin to think about the men and women that have been forced to be labeled a survivor. Not only do I stand with them, I’m one of them.
I was sexually assaulted three different times, I have been sexually harassed more times than I can count and I have been violated on multiple accounts. There is nothing special about me, I am just another woman. I was born into this life, trying to do my best, yet men have made me think that I am not enough.
Being assaulted is life altering, but the days, weeks, months and years that follow it are even harder. The things that people will say to belittle you or make you feel that what happened to you was well-deserved. Those are the moments that hurt the most.
I have screamed and cried on my kitchen floor, thinking that there is nothing left to live for. Fighting for my life because someone was so ignorant to think that I didn’t deserve it.
My own friends turned against me, making me lose what little I had left to live for. My family disregarded me, trying to convince themselves and me that I was lying. I can’t blame anyone for leaving though, if I could’ve walked out on what happened, I would’ve.
Not anymore though. It took time, years, but I can proudly say that what happened to me has made me stronger and allowed me to be where I am now. I have grown into a person that my younger self could never imagine.
Yes, I have been through a lot, and it has negatively affected me, but I was able to learn more about myself in that time. I may have never found my voice, giving women and men like me — like you — a place to go and feel safe if it wasn’t for the opinion pieces I have written and the people that supported me.
I wrote my first Standing With Survivors article September 2021, over a year after I had been sexually assaulted the second time. I was tired of sitting in silence when I knew I had the opportunity to speak out. I wanted to be the voice for those who don't get the opportunity to.
At first, I was scared to say what was on my mind. I didn’t think that my voice actually mattered. That was at the beginning. I remembered that change has to start somewhere. Like I said, I am just another person on this planet, but at the very least, I wanted to try.
I want to thank each and everyone of you for the opportunity to speak out and be heard. You have helped me gain my voice back.
I am happy to say that I am leaving this University with a degree in my hand and a smile on my face, and it's all thanks to each and every one of you. People held me up, wiped my tears and pushed me to keep going when I didn’t feel like there was anything left inside of me.
For anyone in Maryville that has experienced sexual violence, I encourage you to reach out to North Star Advocacy Center. They have helped me get to this point and were alongside me not only in court and in support groups, but when I just needed someone to air my grievances to.
Not only do I stand up and speak out for the lives lost, the stolen voices and silenced women, I want to remind survivors that they are not alone. I am here, I am one of you. More importantly, you are enough.
