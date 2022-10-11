Nearly each week, the Northwest Missourian dedicates the Our View to bringing a topic that needs attention to light and giving our view on the matter. This week, we decided to take a break from doing so and do something different.
The Editorial Board is excited that autumn is finally here. Whether it is football games or a classic trip to the pumpkin patch, we have all looked forward to the season. We wanted to share a piece of our excitement with our readers.
MaKayla Polak, Editor-in-Chief
Fall, otherwise known as spooky season, would not be complete without a classic scary movie — or in my case, nearly 20. I am a horror fanatic in the first place, so when the weather changes and the leaves fall, horror movies are the first on my to-do list.
Alone or with friends, I am spending most nights watching horror, thriller and suspense movies. I know that there are a variety of different movies that fall under the “scary'' category, so let me elaborate.
I enjoy a good “something is wrong with the house” movie, meaning inhuman spirits and possession. Last year, I spent the season rewatching all of the “Conjuring” universe movies, and I have already started this year.
Rather than explaining to you that I am a horror-fanatic, I am going to give you my must watch movies for the fall season.
In no particular order: “The Exorcist,” “Suspiria (2018),” “Hereditary,” “The Conjuring,” “Scream (1996),” “The Invisible Man,” “The Shining,” “The VVitch” and of course, “Halloween (1978)”.
For those of you that would rather watch something less intense, there are still some good ones out there. Again, in no particular order: “The Addams Family (1991),” “Practical Magic,” “Ghostbusters (1984),” “Casper” and “Beetlejuice.”
Sidney Lowry, Managing Editor
My favorite thing to do during the fall is undoubtedly going to a pumpkin patch. There is literally nothing better than going to visit one with some friends or family on a crisp, October day.
The best pumpkin patch I’ve ever been to is Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch in Kansas City, Missouri. You turn off the main highway onto a gravel road, and you just know you’re in for a good time. Immediately when you walk in there, smells of cider and other pumpkin flavored baked goods hit you. The pumpkin donuts there are actually heavenly.
After you’ve walked around, getting on a tractor to be wheeled out into the patch where you can pick your own pumpkin. Taking a little too long picking out the perfect pumpkin with my friends has to be one of my favorite childhood memories.
Also, the photo opportunities are gold. The leaves and the pumpkins and just the overall atmosphere of a pumpkin patch makes it a perfect place for you to get some new Instagram pics.
A pumpkin patch brings all the best fall activities and puts them in one location for everyone to enjoy all throughout the fall season, and honestly, you just can’t beat it.
Wesley Miller, Sports Editor
The temperature begins to drop from feeling like a sauna in your car to wishing there was a sauna in your car as it takes a solid 10 minutes for the heat to finally come out of the vents.
The leaves change colors, and the everlasting smell of pumpkin spice just floats through the air. There is a whole range of activities that accompany this time of year: Halloween-themed events, Thanksgiving-themed events and apparently walking through a corn maze in broad daylight.
That all may be fine and dandy, but I know an activity that fits the fall air and doesn’t rely on which holiday is next: football. That’s right. While everyone else is off trying to find candy to give to trick-or-treaters or planning their Thanksgiving dinner, I’m kicking my feet up and watching football. Sometimes, I’ll even go toss the ol’ pigskin around in the backyard.
Then, after that, I’m back to watching football, again. It doesn’t matter if Halloween is next, it doesn’t matter if Thanksgiving is next and it doesn’t even matter if Christmas is next, football is always there. I don’t care if it’s the easy way out as far as planning activities go, I enjoy it, and I’ll continue to enjoy it. Go, try and find the scariest haunted house. I’ll still be here, watching my team be blown out by 30 or watching it sneak out a win it wasn’t supposed to have, because there’s nothing quite like watching guys smash into each other for a ball that makes you feel so content.
Dakota Weaver, Photo Editor
You know that urge of competitiveness that you get when you go to Walmart to get your pumpkin that you’re going to carve that has to be better than your siblings? That is me when my brother and I get our pumpkins. I mean these are the pumpkins that are going to be sitting outside the house, so it has to be perfect.
Finding the perfect design that will nine times out of 10 not look anything like it is supposed to, is the part that takes the most time, but it’s fine. It will all be worth it in the end. I don’t know about you, but the best part is scraping the guts out. Although it does remind me of a really big snot without the grossness of it coming out of your nose.
Doing all of this on a football Sunday on the porch with the breeze coming in while listening to the leaves rustling in the trees. The smoky, sweet smell of burgers and hotdogs on the grill. It couldn’t be better than this.
The sun has finally set, and it is time to put my carving skills and elaborate design to the ultimate test. The flickering of the tea light shining through the cut outs makes it all worth it.
Sophie Williams, Copy Editor
My favorite thing about fall is Halloween — more specifically, costumes. I remember being a little kid, and the excitement of choosing a costume each year was almost overwhelming. There were so many options, but when I would finally settle on a choice, I would be so excited to go Trick-or-Treating dressed up as somebody else.
Now, as a college student, I get to pick my costume all over again. It’s so fun thinking of the different ideas with my roommates. We all agreed we were going to go out dressed as Adam Sandler. It’s a great excuse to just goof off and have fun.
Let alone the excitement of wearing a costume yourself, you get to see all of the other creative ideas. There are cute couples costumes like Velma and Shaggy or Danny and Sandy. I really like when a group dresses up together like Ghostbusters or The Powerpuff Girls. There are just so many different ideas out there, and it’s really cool to see what everyone comes up with.
While you’re out enjoying your own costume and having fun with your friends, you get to see everyone else dressed up too. Halloween costumes are one of my favorite parts about fall, and I’m not sure if I’ll ever outgrow them.
Jakob Prater, News Editor
The weather and feelings of fall have always been special to me. Not in the way people are with pumpkin spice Starbucks, but I feel more at home in the fall than I do with any other season.
I don’t know if it’s the weather dropping down, the leaves turning into colors easy on the eyes and dancing in the cool autumn breeze or if it’s football season. Maybe it’s a combination of all three.
I’ve always liked the gray cloudy skies of the fall better than the bright blue sky of the summer or the dark purple sky of winter.
The weather is usually perfect if you want to go jacket-less or not. Driving around with the windows down in the fall is euphoric to me. That cool autumn air seems to smell like barbecue, invoking thoughts of football tailgates and my dad making his famous chili. Walking outside on a cool autumn day with a jacket on me, has always been better than any weather that you’d expect from the summer.
And the timing of it is so great. By late September I’m tired of the months of heat and by that time, the lower temperatures are the perfect compromise between the scorching summer and the unforgiving winter.
So now that we’re in that perfect little time of the year when the heat is finally over and the snow has yet to come, I’m going to spend a lot more time outside.
Noah Crowe, Social Media Editor
Who doesn’t love fall? Regardless if it’s hunting in a bean field, going camping with my family or having a bonfire in the backyard, fall is the best time of year to be outside.
I’ll spend the majority of Thanksgiving break in a tree stand waiting for the buck that never seems to come. I enjoy seeing the animals chase each other, the smell of leaves and watching the deer walk around and eat different plants.
Camping is a way for my family to get away from the normal routine of life and forces you to spend time together. When we camp we will bring out the yard games that we all are terrible at, play card and board games, watch movies and sit around the campfire. All of us gathered around a fire sharing stories and roasting marshmallows is my favorite part of the whole event. We will cook hotdogs and roast marshmallows that usually turn out burnt. All of us will sit around and share stories, then go to bed once the fire finally goes out. We all wake up sore and tired due to a lack of sleep and all smelling like smoke. We all then eat breakfast the next morning and plan out our day. It's the best time to spend time together in our crazy lives.
Then the cherry on top of it all, it’s hoodie season.
Kaydee Votaw, Design Editor
Fall is the best time for fashion. It is the only time of year you can wear leggings with a sweater, not sweat to death and still get compliments on your outfit. No more shaving, no more planning out if your shorts are appropriate to wear to class and no more tight clothing. To me, there is not a more amazing thing than fall fashion.
This beautiful season is also when the sweatshirt and flannel combo comes around. No matter who you are, a sweatshirt with a flannel makes you significantly more attractive. This look takes such little effort for such a great outcome.
The color scheme is also very flattering on everyone. Warm tones are very calming and set the mood for the season. It is a big mood change from all of the bright and overwhelming colors of the spring and summer.
Finally, toes. The best part about fall is when everyone’s dogs start to be put away. It isn’t the most practical thing to wear sandals when the leaves are crunching, and there’s a possibility of snow falling. You no longer have to worry about the student sitting next to you forgetting to trim their toenails or going to spend money on a pedicure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.