We, the student leaders of inclusive, representative campus organizations, welcome and value individuality and encourage students to act as true Bearcats.

Unfortunately, on August 24th, an individual posted a racially-derogatory message in a group chat. It appears the author spoofed another user. This incident is contrary to the philosophy and values of Bearcat students. As student leaders and peers, attending Northwest Missouri State University,we denounce any act of hateful speech or behavior that represents incivility and malice regardless of differences.

We are disappointed that this is the first impression that some have received from this campus, however this is not indicative of how the Northwest family treats one another. We are releasing this statement in order to take a stand as students. We challenge our peers to align with our values and strive for a better tomorrow.

Respectfully signed,

First Lady Organization

International Student Organization

African Student Organization

S.I.S.T.A.H. (Spiritually Involved Sisters Together Achieving Harmony)

Minority Men's Organization

Student Senate

VPAC (Vice President Advisory Council)

Student Activities Council

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Nepalese Student Organization

National Residential Hall Honorary, Bearcat Chapter

Young Democrats Club

Panhellenic Council

UNICEF, Northwest Chapter

Student Ambassadors

Tau Kappa Epsilon, Delta Nu

C.A.R.E. (Concerned Advocates for Relationship Equality)

Phi Mu Zeta Lambda

Northwest Dance Company

Baptist Student Union

Lead Green

Homecoming Committee

Wesley Center

InterFraternity Council

Sigma Kappa

Northwest Advocates for Animal Awareness

National Residential Hall Honorary

Indian Students Association

National Society of Collegiate Scholars

Bearcat Winter Guard

Sigma Tau Delta

K.I.D.S. (Kind Individuals Dedicated to Students)

GAMMA (Greeks Advocating for the Mature Management of Alcohol)

TWLOHA (To Write Love on Her Arms)

RHA (Residence Hall Association)

Sigma Tau Gamma

National Society of Leadership and Success

The Association of Non-Traditional Students

Alpha Kappa Lambda

H.E.R.O. (Helping Everyone Regardless of Orientation)

Pre-Health Occupations Club

Alpha Sigma Alpha

Pre-Nursing Club

