We, the student leaders of inclusive, representative campus organizations, welcome and value individuality and encourage students to act as true Bearcats.
Unfortunately, on August 24th, an individual posted a racially-derogatory message in a group chat. It appears the author spoofed another user. This incident is contrary to the philosophy and values of Bearcat students. As student leaders and peers, attending Northwest Missouri State University,we denounce any act of hateful speech or behavior that represents incivility and malice regardless of differences.
We are disappointed that this is the first impression that some have received from this campus, however this is not indicative of how the Northwest family treats one another. We are releasing this statement in order to take a stand as students. We challenge our peers to align with our values and strive for a better tomorrow.
Respectfully signed,
First Lady Organization
International Student Organization
African Student Organization
S.I.S.T.A.H. (Spiritually Involved Sisters Together Achieving Harmony)
Minority Men's Organization
Student Senate
VPAC (Vice President Advisory Council)
Student Activities Council
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Nepalese Student Organization
National Residential Hall Honorary, Bearcat Chapter
Young Democrats Club
Panhellenic Council
UNICEF, Northwest Chapter
Student Ambassadors
Tau Kappa Epsilon, Delta Nu
C.A.R.E. (Concerned Advocates for Relationship Equality)
Phi Mu Zeta Lambda
Northwest Dance Company
Baptist Student Union
Lead Green
Homecoming Committee
Wesley Center
InterFraternity Council
Sigma Kappa
Northwest Advocates for Animal Awareness
National Residential Hall Honorary
Indian Students Association
National Society of Collegiate Scholars
Bearcat Winter Guard
Sigma Tau Delta
K.I.D.S. (Kind Individuals Dedicated to Students)
GAMMA (Greeks Advocating for the Mature Management of Alcohol)
TWLOHA (To Write Love on Her Arms)
RHA (Residence Hall Association)
Sigma Tau Gamma
National Society of Leadership and Success
The Association of Non-Traditional Students
Alpha Kappa Lambda
H.E.R.O. (Helping Everyone Regardless of Orientation)
Pre-Health Occupations Club
Alpha Sigma Alpha
Pre-Nursing Club
