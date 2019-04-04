President Donald Trump said April 2 the U.S. southern border would be closed to prevent immigration if he fails to make a deal with Congress over the issue.
The prospect of closing the U.S. southern border is ludicrous. It would result in the U.S. economy tanking as a whole, and several individual sectors following suit, notably the auto industry and fresh produce marketplace.
Furthermore, it should be noted this is hardly a partisan issue. This issue affects Americans as a whole, and conservative media acknowledges this alongside the liberal media.
The Cato Institute, a think tank considered to be conservative by Media Bias, published an article providing analysis on why closing the border would result in a myriad of problems.
The same Cato Institute article pointed out that Mexico is ranked second as one of our export countries alongside being ranked third in our list of trade partners.
Closing the border not only cuts off access to one of the main consumers of countless American companies, but it simultaneously hinders our own importation as a nation considering Mexico is ranked so highly as one of our trading partners.
As expected, this has drastic effects, even if the border only closes for mere hours.
Those effects were felt when the border temporarily closed Nov. 25, 2018.
An NPR article from that year reported a loss of around $5.3 million was felt by the city San Ysidro, California, in a single day. This hurt every resident of the city by forcing prices to temporarily rise. Daily items purchased by people there were suddenly more expensive.
The article continued by explaining how this also had lasting effects.
“It's not just the impacts from that one day, but because of that one day's closure and the two closures prior to that, we've discouraged business from happening, consumers from crossing the border,” the NPR article said.
However, when acknowledging the persistence of President Trump to get Congress support, and Congress’s repeated “no” as an answer, it’s safe to say this border closure would last longer than it did that Black Friday weekend in 2018.
This leads to looking toward the individual economic sectors of the U.S. economy that would be impacted by a border closing, first with the auto industry.
The U.S. auto industry relies heavily on Mexico's imports to hold together.
USA Today reported April 2 how the industry relies on more than $113 billion in imported materials for manufacturing their products.
The same article reported that when it comes to selling their products, they rely on about $36 billion in exports to Mexico.
Another NPR article highlighted how this would result in the auto industry shutting down in a matter of days, starting with smaller companies in the industry shutting down in hours. Jobs in the industry would disappear overnight, leaving countless people jobless.
This would impact American consumers across the country. The prices of cars would skyrocket, and they would become increasingly harder to get a hold of. People who already owned cars would find getting a hold of the parts just as expensive and difficult.
The auto industry isn’t alone. The U.S. produce marketplace would also face crippling effects.
MarketWatch reported figures on U.S. produce imports April 2.
The statistics included $6.6 billion in fruits and nuts imports from Mexico. They also included $6.2 billion in vegetable and melon imports from Mexico.
This would result in a substantial amount of produce prices increasing, costing Americans significantly more. At the same time, that same produce would slowly thin out in supplies, according to NPR.
Grocery shopping is expensive enough as is; no one wants that expense to increase.
The ripples that would be felt across the auto industry, produce marketplace and U.S. economy as a whole more than proves why Trump’s threat of closing the U.S. southern border is hardly an idea he wants to implement.
