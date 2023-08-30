Every syllabus given out at the beginning of a class has a section about academic dishonesty. It covers the basics of cheating on a test, giving answers for an assignment to others and plagiarism, but there is a gray area that has gained popularity in recent years where students and faculty won’t find any information.
Artificial intelligence, specifically its use in generative ways, has become more a part of people’s day-to-day lives. AI is nothing new, reaching more than 100 million users globally in 2023, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, but its implications in how it can be used in educational settings is a growing concern.
Before the start of classes, Northwest employees came together for an academic affairs meeting where the idea of an AI policy was brought up, but not further expanded on. With the rising use of AI, Northwest faculty and students are left with one question: What type of AI is OK to use, and what could have a student sent to the Academic Integrity Panel for dishonesty?
This gray area leaves too much up to individual interpretation. Every faculty member could have a different penalty for the use of AI. While one instructor would give a slap on the wrist, another may have a student sent to that panel and possibly expelled. Northwest needs to have a set policy — one that should have been made before the beginning of the academic year.
With no explicit statement on what kind of AI is acceptable, and what type of action should be taken if a student should use AI to write a paper, this creates pressure for faculty to find an answer themselves with no guidelines.
One of the first things people think of when they hear academic dishonesty is plagiarism — taking someone else’s work or ideas and passing them off as one’s own. Could work created by technology be considered as “taking someone else’s work?” There are many degrees of AI help students can use, but students and faculty shouldn’t be wondering what they can use technology to help them with and what could have them kicked off campus.
Text-generative AI can range from the commonly-known form of Grammarly, where users can download the extension on their browser to help clean up grammar in emails, to websites that will write an entire essay for them with a thesis and accurate citations. Generative AI can also include creating images and works of art.
While having help knowing where to place a comma in an email is helpful, a line is crossed when someone uses AI to finish an art project they forgot was due in 30 minutes. With nearly every course at Northwest requiring some form of an essay or a visual project, why is there no guidance on what would happen if a student were to use AI within these assignments? There needs to be an outline for the penalty based on what degree AI is used to assist in an assignment.
While it may seem like a personal ethics question for students to whether they feel like they should use AI to assist in a project or paper, it comes down to the administration to have a published policy to help faculty navigate this gray area.
Students know they shouldn’t plagiarize, but it still happens. They know they shouldn’t cheat on a test or give answers to their friends, yet there is still a policy for when it happens.
With the growth of students using AI in assignments, faculty simply need guidance for when they find themselves in a situation where AI has been used and students need an outline to know what they can and can’t do — through an explicitly-written and thorough policy covering what is OK and what is not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.