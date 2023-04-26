Avery Biga, Biological Psychology
“I guess it’s interesting. I’m kinda worried about weather really. I don’t know, it’s gonna be long. I feel like it’s just gonna be really long, and I’m not about sitting there for like two and a half hours or more. I don’t know. I don’t know how I feel about it. I think it’s gonna be nice just being outside, ‘cause if it’s hopefully not hot then it’s gonna be a lot easier to breathe than inside of the (Bearcat Arena.) It’s got its pros and cons.”
Kari Frye, Biomedical Sciences
“I feel like it is going to be chaotic because of the number of students that are graduating, and it’s so early in the day. Even thinking about traffic for people going to work that live in the community, they’re gonna have a longer commute than normal because there’s thousands of people coming into the city or from around the city. I think it’s a good economic opportunity for a lot of the small businesses, but I feel like they should have kept it to at least two ceremonies and then maybe not starting it super early for the one ceremony.”
Sam Reeves, Sports Media
“I don’t really have a lot of things to judge because I’ve only graduated once. So, I don’t really know, but it seems like there is not a ton of advantages, in terms of graduates, as to doing 1,200 people walking across the stage outside, in case it rains at Bearcat Stadium. As opposed to doing three of them, or however many you want to do inside because it’s easier for families, it’s no chance of weather. It doesn’t make a ton of sense. The only thing I can think of is money. I don’t want to say that’s what the University is trying to do, but I don’t know. If the University wants to come and talk to Sam Reeves and tell him why they’re doing this, I would love to hear it.”
Emily Truesdell, Chemistry
“I would say I’m concerned about the weather. Just because you know, it's “rain or shine,” we're out there. There’s so many people. I liked it when they separated and did it like four a day. I always thought it went really smooth that way, so I don’t know how it’s gonna go with a bunch of people, but I am excited.”
Bristol Riley, Biology and Psychology
“I’m also concerned about the size, I feel like that’s a lot of graduates, and with no guest limit. I don’t know how everybody’s gonna fit, how it’s gonna go smoothly at all and how long it’s gonna take.”
Lexi Vestal, Human Services
“Honestly, I think it sucks. There is limited seating although they are saying that there's not and it's outside “rain or shine,” but umbrellas aren’t allowed, so what are our families going to do? … I just think its annoying, I feel like it’s gonna go really fast because I’ve heard rumors that Clarence (Green) doesn’t want to do the speaking stuff, so I don’t feel like we're gonna get the time we deserve for how ever many years we’ve been here and our hard work we’ve done. … If you wanted to do it as a trial run, do it for a winter ceremony, not the biggest graduating class. … You have undergraduates, graduates, doctorates and speciality stuff, that's a lot of people.”
Keegan Sturdy, Business Management and Marketing
“No, it seems pretty organized. I’ve been reading all the emails and stuff. I’m ready to get my graduation gown or whatever it’s called and get outta there.”
Chloe Blumhorst, Human Services
“I don’t have any concerns besides it being hot. I think all the emails have been great and they're very descriptive of when and where you need to be to get your stuff as well as where you need to drop it off. So, I think it has been very apparent and organized to where everybody has a time that they could get it because it is a full week of a long period of time. I would say it’s been really easy to understand.”
Jacob Coffman, Broadcasting
“Having one ceremony I think is stupid. It’s gonna be way too long, and it’s outside, so we’re gonna get rained on. Parking is going to be a mess, restaurants are going to be a mess, hotels are going to be a mess and it’s just going to be a mess. It’s so they can save money, but that’s you know, whatever.”
Zachary Boyd, Environmental Geology
“I’m not a huge fan of it. I think that it’s going to be ridiculous and take 10 years. I’m hoping that in the future they don’t have to do this anymore because it’s gonna suck. We’re gonna sit there for hours for absolutely no reason.”
