There are days that I fear my future employers aren’t going to be my future employers because of a few of the tattoos residing in my skin. Specifically the one tattoo in particular that I fear will harm future employment is the one that matters the most.
My body is covered in a majority of floral pieces mixed with other ones here and there. Each and every tattoo on my body holds its own purpose and so does the one on the back of my neck. The word ‘no.’ has been tattooed on my body for over two years now.
I used to tell people that it is a joke, that I got a tattoo because I say the word a lot, but I’m done coming up with a fake reason for the tattoo. I got this tattoo, and I wear my hair up often to remind people that no means no.
Too often, women are telling their stories, saying that they said no until they had to say yes. The word no isn’t hard to conceptualize, it’s ‘no.’ Question marks, commas and ellipses don’t follow the word. Do you know what follows the word? Respect.
If consent ends with no, then it ends with no. Persuasion or guilt tripping a person into saying yes after saying no is NOT consent — its sexual coercion.
Sexual coercion counts for a number of sexual assault cases, and I’m not sure that enough information about this has been given to the public. She didn’t consent, she said yes after being manipulated, guilt-tripped, blackmailed or threatened. The latter of that sentence is the part that everyone disregards.
It’s nothing crazy when I say that there are people that constantly get looked down upon and blamed for because they were forced into saying yes. I hear your theory, “you should’ve just kept saying no.” First, a person should never have to repeat themselves when it comes to their choice in consent. Second, in the nicest way possible, stop acting like you would have been stronger — you wouldn’t have.
It’s alarming that people in this world blame the survivors — the people that already had to fight for their lives. When you tell a survivor that they should’ve tried harder or that they technically said yes, you are nearly as bad as the person that did it to them.
Sexual coercion is real, it’s happening everyday. Survivors are living their lives unbelieved because in the end they said yes, but no one cared to think about why they were forced to say it.
So I got the tattoo for not just myself, but some of the strongest people I know — survivors.
I don’t want to be afraid of my future because of a word that a man couldn’t respect and changed my whole life. I never want to walk another day thinking that I could be punished for someone else’s wrong doing.
I am unapologetically me, and that includes that tattoo on the back of my neck, reminding everyone that a powerful word must stay powerful rather than disrespected.
To report a sexual assault or speak with a sexual assault advocate, call UPD at 660-562-1254. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-HOPE. For more information on the North Star Advocacy Center, call 660-562-2320. The Toll-Free Crisis Line is 1-866-382-7867.
