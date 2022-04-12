Those wishing, yearning, for answers from the Northwest Board of Regents on its decision to not renew President John Jasinski’s contract were left with nothing but the same questions following the Board’s April 12 meeting.
It became clear early on in the meeting that it was a meaningless endeavor. Regent Mel Tjeerdsma — who later became a focal point in multiple statements from alumni — wasn’t even in attendance. Regent Jason Klindt attended the Zoom call late and couldn’t be heard clearly due to technical difficulties.
The Zoom was a mess of open mics and interruptions, with regents talking over each other in the brief moments before the public comments even started. Then Regent Chair John Moore announced that the Board had agreed to hear complaints, questions and concerns, but it would not be responding to them. The Regents didn’t shed any light at all on the decisions they made.
It became clear most action taken by someone connected to the Board would be from Secretary Melissa Evans calling the next name on the list and continually kicking out the people seeking to disrupt the Zoom.
If the Board, particularly the Regents who voted against extending Jasinski’s contract, were not already aware of the questions and concerns brought to them, then they are both woefully ignorant and egregiously incompetent.
The numerous inquiries posited by those in the Northwest community at the meeting were nothing new. They have all been circulating social media since April 1, when Jasinski announced the Board’s decision. They are one’s asked to each Board member via email and asked — and normally outright ignored or answered with “no comment” — by the news section of this publication.
These were simple questions like: Why was Jasinski let go? What’s the next step? What does the Board expect out of the next president?
All of the above questions are one’s the Regents had copious amounts of time to answer. Not only has the Board met for numerous closed sessions since the decision was made public, but it apparently had two years — according to Moore — between the time the decision regarding Jasinski was made and the time that it was announced to craft a statement.
Instead, the Board has been eager to offer no answers to the students who attend Northwest, the faculty and staff who work at the University, or the alumni who donate to it.
The public comment section of the April 12 meeting was not a solution or a gesture of good faith; it was an appeasement strategy. Regents who wanted Jasinski out knew exactly what was going to be said. They knew they would receive hollow thank-you’s from those in attendance for allowing them to speak. They knew they would have to endure 30 minutes — or less — of comments and questions they didn’t really want to hear before going into closed session. And they knew they wouldn’t have to do anything to address them.
The addition of the public comment period — one Moore verbally patted himself on the back for adding at the beginning of the meeting — was nothing more than a PR move. It was a stunt, an attempt to get the public off the Regents' backs with a proverbial “We hear you and are looking into your concerns.” The decision has already been made, and they don’t care what anyone in the Northwest community who spoke in the meeting had to say.
The reasons for Jasinski’s dismissal are likely personal, something the man himself alluded to in his initial statement, and something Regent Deborah Roach confirmed in hers.
“It is political or personal, in my opinion very much so,” Roach said in her statement.
Because of that, we will likely never get clear answers on what actually happened. We will continue to get our time wasted by effete “leaders” on the Board.
