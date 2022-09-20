As a student, the daily struggles of getting decent grades and making sure bills are paid are just two of the worries that we have. One thing that we shouldn’t have to worry about is whether or not we will make it to class on time due to filled lots and minimal parking options.
Commuters are required to pay $90 in the fall or $70 in the spring for a sticker — and even more for a hanging tag. We are already paying thousands of dollars each semester to attend classes, and on top of that, we have to pay to park half-way across campus to get to those classes.
Parking spots across Northwest campus are completely undistributed, with little to almost no parking accommodating places like the Lamkin Activity Center, Martindale Hall, the Fire Arts Building, the Olive Deluce Fine Arts Building, Colden Hall, the Everett W. Brown Education Hall and the J.W. Jones Student Union.
With many general education, business, writing, psychology and education classes being held in Colden Hall and Brown Hall, the buildings have a lot of foot traffic. With the current placement of these buildings and the area around them, there is no reasonable place to put a new, central, parking lot.
Even buildings like the Garrett-Strong Science Building and Valk Center, which have parking spots next to them, are difficult to park at because they’re constantly full and the spots are close to buildings. Commuters shouldn’t have to panic before class, attempting to find a parking spot or worry that they are going to be late because they ended up parking farther away.
Specifically in Lot 1, the parking lot behind the Fine Arts Building, there are 72 commuter spots. This lot is commonly known as the one lot for students going to Martindale Hall, Colden Hall, the Fire Arts Building and the Fine Arts Building to park. With only 72 spots for commuters, and the rest being allotted to faculty, people are having to park blocks away on side streets. After paying $90 for a parking pass, students aren’t even able to use it the way that it is intended.
The University has over 4,000 parking spots available among residential, commuter and faculty, though this seems like a generous amount of parking spots, a majority of those parking spots are inconvenient. Nearly every commuter lot is also accessible to residents. Of course, they need a place to park, but the commuters need to get to their classes.
Residents living on campus are able to walk to their classes within a reasonable amount of time. If physically able to walk to classes, there is no need for a Hudson-Perrin resident to park by the B.D Owens Library, Lot 38, to attend their class in Garrett-Strong — which is easily a five-minute walk.
Commuters might live two blocks from campus, but some are forced to travel 20 minutes to get to their class. After having to commute to campus, people are struggling to find a parking spot and get to their class on time.
Northwest needs to define more commuter-only lots on campus that are closer to the academic buildings. Rather than residents and commuters having feuds over parking, lots should be divided proportionally.
Northwest reported 1,242 resident stickers and 2,050 commuter stickers were issued this semester. That is 2,050 students that are fighting against residents for parking spots to get to their class, while there are already a multitude of lots designated as resident-only.
Commuters only have two lots — 157 spots — designated exclusively for them. On the other hand, nine lots are designated for resident-only parking — 861 spots. That means nearly 69% of students with resident stickers can park in a lot specifically for them, whereas roughly 7% of commuters can park in a lot where they are guaranteed a spot.
Lot 38 is currently labeled as an open lot, allowing commuters, residents, faculty and visitors to park in. This lot should primarily — if not completely — be used by commuters. As one of the only lots that commuters can park in on the northwest side of campus, those spots being taken by residents poses an issue.
Surrounding the high-rises are Lots 39-42, allowing 537 parking spaces for the residents in Millikan Hall, Dieterich Hall, Franken Hall and Tower Suites. Currently, these lots are not being fully used, rather these students are parking in Lot 38 — the lot that should be commuter only.
The University should either exile shared lots and have commuter-only, resident-only and faculty-only, or the lots need to be reevaluated to accompany more commuters than residents.
We aren’t asking for much, we’re just asking for minor improvement. It’s as simple as changing the labels on the parking signs, allowing more space for commuters.
Commuters alone gave the University $184,500 in parking passes. The Sign Shop, a part of Facility Services, provides signage across campus. With the money that is provided from buying parking passes — and the decreased cost — the University should easily be able to afford the change in signs after reevaluating the lots.
As programs continue to expand and more people start coming to campus, we need to start thinking about accommodating the parking for those numbers. A change to parking needs to be made sooner rather than later, before it gets out of hand — if it hasn’t already.
