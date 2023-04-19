“Well, what were you wearing?”
This is the dreaded response many victims of sexual assault hear after confiding to someone that their body was violated. By now, we should understand the impact of these words and how much it can belittle a person who just went through a traumatic event.
In Missouri alone, almost 15,000 victims of sexual assault sought services from the government related to sexual assault. This number only includes reported assaults and is a fraction of the estimated 734,630 total assaults in the United States.
This issue runs much deeper than clothes, despite that being the one of the first things people ask when someone is assaulted.
In 1992, an 18-year-old girl was raped in Italy by a driving instructor. The man was then convicted, but the Italian Supreme Court overturned the ruling years later because he said she was wearing tight jeans and needed help removing them.
After this, women in the Italian Parliament protested by wearing jeans on the steps of the Supreme Court in solidarity. This inspired a worldwide event over the last 20 years where people wear jeans in support of survivors.
“Denim Day” is one of the longest-running sexual violence and prevention campaigns, and all it takes is wearing a pair of jeans. People recognized the jeans the survivor was wearing wasn’t the cause of the assault.
Sexual assault doesn’t happen because of what someone was wearing, it happens because of an individual believing they are entitled to another person’s body. No matter the reason a person gives as to why they violated and assaulted another person, it doesn’t matter. There is no excuse.
This worldwide effort shows that even the smallest display of support can be instrumental to bringing awareness and showing that people stand alongside survivors.
Taking a piece of clothing out of your closet to wear every day is second nature, but April 26 people need to do it with a purpose. Wear denim, show that you are a part of the solution, show that you stand with people who have been violated.
Conversations about sexual assault are difficult to have whether you have been personally impacted. In this case, you don’t have to use words to be a part of the conversation. Wear jeans.
Events like these don’t only happen globally. People locally are recognizing the need to support those who have been impacted by sexual assault.
Northwest hosts “What Were You Wearing,” an art installment to display the powerful responses to the question and share the stories of students. Exhibits like this put into perspective how it’s not about clothing. These victims may have been in a short dress, but most were in a baggy sweatshirt and leggings, shorts and a t-shirt, or pajama pants and a hoodie. Some of the items include children’s clothes.
It’s important to talk about this pressing issue. Northwest also holds the Clothesline Project, “Take Back the Night” and “Denim Day” to give survivors an outlet to speak out.
Projects such as these make people uncomfortable — and they should, that’s the point. If you’re not horrified walking through the shirts hung up between the trees or hearing someone speak about what they went through, you need to listen harder.
Survivors have been taken advantage of, stripped of their free will and blamed for their situation. We need to be having conversations or else it will continue to be a silent problem.
Uncomfortability surrounding topics of sexual assault is one of the main proponents as to why nothing is changing. Talk about what is happening, the impact it has on people and how to prevent it.
The Editorial Board will be wearing denim April 26, and so should you.
