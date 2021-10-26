Tattoos are not the end of the world, and if you have a problem with them, I suggest returning to the 19th century.
I grew up in a household where my mother only had one tattoo and didn’t get it until I was 8 years old. Last year, she got one more — bringing her total to two. My father doesn’t have a single tattoo and will never get one. I, on the other hand, am a different story.
I called my mom about a week ago to tell her that only three years into college, I had gotten my 24th tattoo. My mom wasn’t mad or surprised to hear this. Instead, she asked me for the inspiration for my new ink.
I currently have two half sleeves. I’ve easily spent more than a thousand dollars at tattoo shops, but I wouldn’t change a thing. Although my body modifications make me unique, they don’t make me less of a candidate for employment than someone who has never seen the inside of a tattoo shop.
Nowadays, tattoos are common. Roughly 40% of people between the ages of 18-34 have tattoos. Because they are this popular, tattoos need to become socially acceptable to the minds of older generations. However, when I sit in the chair of a tattoo shop, I can’t help but wonder if I’ll be able to get a job in a year or two. I shouldn’t have to worry about this.
I remember arriving to an interview in long sleeves because I didn’t want their first impression of me to be about my tattoos. After the manager and I got through the interview and she was talking to me about when I can start, I sat there with fear. I was worried that the moment I showed up to work in short sleeves, I would be back to being unemployed. So I had to ask the dreaded question — are tattoos allowed?
The intolerance of tattoos isn’t the fault of employers — well, not entirely. For generations, people have associated body art with the acts of criminal behavior, when in reality, 10-19% of people in prison have tattoos.
Normally, I receive more compliments than insults when it comes to my tattoos. So, I guess my body art has the possibility of being appreciated even though some workplaces won’t.
For me, tattoos tell a story — my story. The tattoos on my body aren’t there for show or to fill a blank space. I chose each of my tattoos and their location for a reason. I think twice about what I’m putting on my body and how it will affect my future. It isn’t a last minute decision on a Thursday afternoon, though I’ve thought about doing it.
To be fair, I understand the overall concern with offering a job to someone that has tear drops on their face or a half-naked woman on their arm. Even as a person with over 20 tattoos, I have questioned people’s character based on their choice of tattoos, even though I know everyone is entitled to their own body art.
We’re nearing the end of 2021, and tattoos are here to stay. I won’t stop getting tattoos in the years to come, and there’s no reason I shouldn’t get a job because of my floral forearm piece. When we apply for jobs, we submit a resume. Employers should care more about the work an employee can do and not the art they’ve chosen to share on their skin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.