Wellness Services at Northwest is struggling mightily. Wellness Services is being swallowed up by debt, but Student Senate passed a proposed lifeline in its Feb. 25 meeting that could save Wellness Services. It’s about time.
The Wellness fee is $7.40 per credit hour, and the new proposal would increase the fee to $4.65 totaling $11.75. This new fee would prevent Wellness Services from digging into its emergency fund to pay employees, and sustainably fund Wellness for the next five years, Vice President of Student Affairs Matt Baker said.
The fee increase still needs to be approved by the Board of Regents before it will take effect. The decision should be a no-brainer for the Board of Regents, and we implore them to make the right choice.
Student health is paramount to the success and sustainability of any university, and Northwest has clearly dropped the ball on that important task thus far. Wellness Services has long been handicapped by limited funding, which leads to an underpaid and overworked staff, long student wait times and a lack of access to the care students need for both mental and physical health.
Wellness Services has fallen into debt because of a two-front issue. Healthcare costs across the country are rising at rapid rates and state funding is not. Wellness brought in $1,062,678 in revenue, which sounds pretty profitable. However, the cost of employee salaries and benefits are $1,194,819. Under the current fee, Wellness has been unable to pay for staff let alone other essentials, without dipping into an emergency fund.
Voting for an increase in fees normally sounds bad for the students of a university, but this fee is important enough to supersede that norm. The fee increase will bring the Wellness fee on equal standing with the Campus Recreation fee at $11.75. The cost of potentially lifesaving counseling for a student struggling with mental health is easily worth the same fee as the one paying employees in the Foster Fitness Center.
Wellness has been unable to perform the duties they are on campus for in the first place, and this fee will help them do that. The fee could allow student wait times to drop dramatically and counselors to properly evaluate and care for their patients.
The U.S. is experiencing a crisis of mental health. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for those aged 10-24 in the U.S. as of 2017, the latest year complete data is available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Research shows that most individuals that commit suicide seek professional help 30 days before their death, Executive Director and Assistant Vice President of Health and Wellness Gerald Wilmes said.
The clogging of the system and extended wait times is not allowing Wellness Services to operate at its best capacity, Wilmes said, which could eventually have serious ramifications if there have not been some already. The fee increase could allow Wellness to hire another counselor and help expedite the wait times for counseling which could have life-saving effects.
The University has already been lethargic in its response and if Northwest truly cares about students first, the Board of Regents will pass the fee increase with no hesitation.
