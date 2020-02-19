This shouldn’t come as a shock to any of us college folk, regardless of which side of the aisle you happen to be on, but get ready for another fiscal slap in the face.
President Donald Trump proposed his budget for the 2021 fiscal year Feb. 10. The $4.8 trillion package is headlined by a number of slashes to federal welfare programs, following through with the commander-in-chief’s plan to lessen the nation’s security blanket.
Although the list of changes are what one would likely consider typical in this day and age — spending increased for defense purposes, the border wall and, everyone’s favorite, the Space Force — one of the biggest wounds hashed out would fall on the U. S. Department of Education. Trump wants to decrease funding by almost 8% from fiscal year 2019, only allocating around $67 billion.
What does that mean for college students and recent graduates? Well, depending on the type of loan under one’s name, it could be worse than they think. Subsidized student loans would essentially be eradicated. While enrolled as a student, the borrower would be responsible for paying the sky-high interest out-of-pocket, not the federal government.
This hurdle won’t necessarily hit borrowers until after they graduate and is dependent on who they work for. These cuts would also sound the death knell of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness initiative.
As it stands, those employed full-time with a nonprofit or some other government entity are eligible for forgiveness of outstanding balance on their student loans after making a decade of monthly payments to Uncle Sam. And let’s be honest — making more than the minimum is probably a dream on its own.
In contrast to Trump’s ideals, Democratic candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are pushing for a “forgiveness for all” notion. There are differences between the two. For instance, Sanders wants all debt forgiven, no questions asked. Warren agrees, but to an extent. She puts a maximum income of $250,000 on her proposal. Any borrower making that amount or more would be considered exempt.
Trump’s budget would also put a cap on borrowing for Graduate and Parent PLUS Loans, both on a yearly and lifetime basis. The best course of action in those cases would be to refinance, especially now that the rate is down to 1.9%, thanks to interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Taking a look at the aforementioned steps of Trump’s proposal, look for an underlying theme: student loan debt as we know it would not be cancelled outright under any circumstances. Of course, that’s the point Sanders’ and Warren’s plans are hammering home.
Typically, one would be the first to look at all this and wonder what could possibly come out in a positive light.
Regardless of what the president might say regarding his plan, college students from coast to coast should be concerned. After all, we’re likely paying more for our education now than our parents would have when the job market was subpar.
“We’re going to have a very good budget with a very powerful military budget, because we have no choice,” Trump said after his proposal was announced.
If anything, that line alone should be a cue to throw even thinking of being debt-free out the window.
