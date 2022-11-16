As the leaves continue to change colors and the temperature continues to drop, it’s common to see people fall into a seasonal depression. This isn’t only impacting students, but people living and working in rural communities who have less access to mental health resources.
As harvest season nears its end, farmers can be left with a feeling of isolation and, depending on how their harvest went, a sense of economic uncertainty. Those stressors and other elements play into the fact that farmers are twice as likely to die from suicide than those working in other job sectors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This isn’t a new problem, just one that has since worsened because of COVID, weather disparities and prices constantly changing.
To combat this issue, the Missouri Department of Agriculture launched earlier this year the AgriStress Helpline, a program which supplies free mental health services and resources to farmers and rural families. This is the first step in providing more aid to those who are in desperate need of it.
The majority of the Editorial Board has seen this first hand, and we know the impact that mental health can have on farmers and their families. Accessible resources such as the helpline bring these people the opportunity to get the help they need. These resources are not only incredibly important but vital.
Farming comes with long days, physically demanding work and an increased risk of being hurt on the job. Fatigue is an obvious outcome from this work, leading to stress and depression. Nodaway County has over 1,800 farmers, so there needs to be mental health services offered to help guide them through the way they’re feeling.
Naturally, rural communities are faced with a lack of access to mental health resources. Though this is standard throughout the region, Nodaway County and surrounding areas have made changes toward offering resources for people to take better care of their mental health.
Representatives from Worth, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison counties are working together to create a mental health board which will boost access to mental health resources in the region. After seeing the serious need for assistance, leaders in the community are trying to bridge the gap between the need for the services and what options people have to seek help.
The lack of mental health resources, specifically in rural counties in northwest Missouri is being taken seriously, so people should take advantage of the resources offered and reach out for help. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and it should be treated so. The helpline, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Mental Health Services and other online resources could be the difference in someone’s outlook on life and save lives along the way.
The stigmas that follow seeking help for mental health are also undoubtedly a factor in people reaching out for help. The idea of ‘sucking it up’ is far too common and does too much damage. People are seen as weak or vulnerable when they ask for assistance regarding mental health. The stigma should never outweigh your well-being and should never be a deciding factor.
With the resources available within Nodaway County and surrounding areas, people have more access than what is common for other parts of the state in rural communities. Take advantage of it.
The fear behind seeking help before it is too late is dangerous. There are a number of opportunities for people to find assistance with their mental health, and it shouldn’t be seen as a weakness to find support. Nodaway County and other surrounding areas have many options for people to use for guidance when they are having worries about their mental health, so we urge you to use it before it is too late.
