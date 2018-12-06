The Northwest Board of Regents will take a vote on the proposed Student Organization Conduct Policy in its meeting Dec. 13.
Since it was released to students in September, the policy has gone through several redrafts. It is now in the final stages of revision.
In the first drafts of this policy, students found and voiced several points of concerns. Those concerns were campus strict probation sanctions, the possibility of double jeopardy, no amnesty and unequal representation on the student conduct board.
Since then, the University has redrafted the policy and have changed the language in the policy to address these concerns.
Despite the controversy surrounding this policy, it is necessary both for the University and its organizations. Northwest needs these protections in place as a risk mitigation factor and student organizations should all be held to the same standards and required to follow the same rules.
In the end, it is up to the Northwest Board of Regents to determine what is best for the University.
Each member of the Board has been appointed by the Governor’s office and approved by the Missouri Senate. Each member of the Board and University administration shares the task of holding the University’s vision to the highest regard. A part of this process is seeking input from students.
If the policy passes, it is because the board feels the final draft fulfills the interest of the University and Northwest.
This proposed Student Organization Conduct Policy creates a universal standard for discipline on the student organization side of things. Without it, the University is at risk.
