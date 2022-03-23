For a full description on the scope of the "Letters from..." Project, please visit this page.
March 23
From: Anonymous
I was just a sophomore in high school. I trusted this boy, and even though I believed he was who I wanted, he assaulted me anyway. We were at the beach in my hometown. I was in the passenger’s seat and he was in the driver’s seat. We had been talking for a while; I wanted him to be my first real boyfriend.
There was a moment before where I felt something was off, and then he climbed over and trapped me against my seat. He kissed me and put his hands all over me even though I told him no. I asked him to stop. I pleaded for him to stop. He still pulled down my pants, and I just laid there. He did what he wanted, and I remember he finished, got up and took me home like normal. I cried and I died a little inside. I was so alone. I told no one. He apologized later. He told me he loved me, and I believed him.
We dated for two years after that, but I was always afraid of him. I could never get that night out of my mind. I still think about it today. I wish it had never happened, that I never got in his car and that I could go back to who I was. But I never will.
March 23
From: Anonymous
It's taken me a long time to realize what happened wasn't my fault, but I still feel shame when I think about it. I was 17 years old, a senior in high school. Life seemed perfect; I had it all. My grades were good, I had the best friends who I could tell anything to, and I was involved in basketball, student council and theater. My life was picture perfect and, really, it was. I had just started dating this guy that I had been talking to all year. He never failed to make me laugh, and I could trust him with anything. He was everything I wanted, and I was so excited to see where we could go together. Life was good, until it wasn't.
I remember my boyfriend and I went to a party after a game in early December. I thought about not going; I was tired, I had work in the morning, I wasn't feeling well. I shouldn't have gone. We got to his friend's house, and the party was mostly normal. I was talking and dancing with my friends, just having a good time. I had three glasses of wine and I knew I shouldn't have, but I did.
Later that night, I remember trying to find my boyfriend wanting to go home. I remember he approached me and told me my boyfriend had already left. I tried to text him, but he offered to drive me home and I said yes. I left with him, and I don't remember much of the drive. I woke up at some house I had never been to before with him undressing me.
I tried to stop him, but he just bent me over onto the bed. I tried to get away. I knew this was wrong. I told him no, but he didn't stop. I begged him to stop, to take me home, but he assaulted me. That night I was just... numb. I laid there and he took advantage of me, just doing whatever he wanted to me. I couldn't believe this happened to me. I knew him. We had been in the same class since kindergarten. I knew him. I remember just wanting it all to end. I was in so much pain.
He took me home in the morning. I didn't say a word to him on the drive. I didn't go to work. I didn't talk to anyone. I just locked myself away. The rest of my senior year was awful. He told everyone I went home with him, and my boyfriend broke up with me. I tried to tell him what happened, but he didn't believe me. My friends made jokes about it for a while. I just stopped trying to correct them.
I didn't go to college right away after high school. I felt like I wasn't worth going. I really shut down for a few years, and I look back now and wish I would have spoken up more. I just didn't know who to turn to. I didn't want to tell my parents. My friends and my boyfriend had all decided what happened and I hated to talk about it, so I just didn't. It wasn't until I was at lunch with my dad and he asked if I was okay. I just broke down crying. I told him everything. I remember having to relive that experience, and it hurt. I hated it. I told myself for years that I was worthless and it was my fault. My dad said something that day that's stuck with me since then: "It was never my fault that someone else decided what happened with my body."
I'm honestly a little anxious sharing this story, and I still hate people knowing. But it wasn't my fault. I still have to reassure myself that my trauma is real and my feelings are valid, but I know it wasn't my fault. It wasn't my fault. I hope that what I went through no one has to and that people know who to reach out to if it does.
