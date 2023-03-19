An Exasperated Student:
All I can ask is one question: When you look at colorful mascot animal characters, why is your first thought about them boning?
If you truly are worried about children being ‘sexually corrupted’ by furries, why do you let them interact with Bobby Bearcat or Mickey Mouse? What about a blue dog is so different?
If you are instead worried about furries acting lewdly in front of children at the Horace Mann Laboratory School, why would an animal suit make any difference? If they intend to participate in sexual behavior around children, do you think the brightly-colored animal suit will embolden them? Do you think it will be impossible to track down the neon-colored cat violating children’s rights? No. They would be found, arguably faster than they otherwise would be, and prosecuted just as harshly as any other person participating in sexual behaviors around kids. Not to mention, they have no reason to begin to do so in the first place. At least, furries have no more reason than any other person to act this way. Do you think all Northwest students are sexual deviants or something?
So, the only reason I can think of for blocking the F.U.N. club is that you are uneducated about furries, or you are uncomfortable with them. Fair enough, but lack of education and discomfort is no reason to block a student group or accuse them of being sexual deviants and predators. That is, in my mind, a completely unhinged take.
Let the F.U.N. begin, who cares? Maybe their formation will teach you about people different from you, or maybe it will do nothing. Either way, it doesn’t impact you if a group of students have fun together and form new relationships, so just leave them be and go on with your day.
Kaitlyn Zinnel
Northwest Student
