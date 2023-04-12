Dylan Mulvaney is a TikTok influencer known for posting videos about their gender transition. Mulvaney posted a video April 1, announcing a collaboration with Bud Light on multiple platforms. Four days later, she revealed another partnership with Nike.
The outrage that followed reflects where society stands with acceptance of the transgender community. Trans visibility in the U.S. needs improvement, but a good place to start is letting them live their life without telling them what you think.
The effort put in by Anheuser-Busch, owner of Bud Light, with this collaboration was a big move. The outlash it has received so far is why a lot of companies aren’t partnering with the LGBTQ+ community more.
Musician Kid Rock posted videos of him shooting Bud Light cans and cussing out Anheuser-Busch April 3, according to Forbes. Other artists like Travis Tritt have followed suit, complaining on social media, proclaiming their boycotts of Bud Light April 5.
The Editorial Board wants to remind everyone that someone else’s decision about their identity doesn’t harm anyone. If you don’t like that a person decides to transition, understand that it isn’t your choice — it’s theirs.
We aren’t saying people aren’t allowed to have their own opinion — they can. However, one opinion isn’t going to change who someone truly knows they are. It only makes them feel worse than they already might.
Eight in 10 U.S. adults say there is at least some discrimination against the trans community, according to Pew Research Center. It’s hard enough for them to feel comfortable in their own skin, let alone trying to feel comfortable in front of people who don’t accept them in a society historically known to shun them.
They’re not concerned about other people’s decisions. So, why would publicly displayed
transphobia make a difference? Nothing comes of harassing and demeaning trans people.
All the trans community needs is some support, and society is not giving it to them. We grew up with the golden rule and the expectation of treating people how you want to be treated. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. But silence doesn’t fix everything. If you have support to give, give it.
Don’t get uncomfortable and shy away from them or the conversation. They just want to be treated like everyone else, regardless of what gender they were assigned. Be a person they feel like they can go to for their voice to be heard. Not everyone has the support system of celebrities and public figures.
Elliot Page, Laverne Cox, Chaz Bono, Caitlyn Jenner, Leyna Bloom, Hunter Schafer, Rachel Levine, Nikita Dragun and NikkieTutorials are among the hundreds of transgender people in the public eye. Many of them, if not all, have shared their stories in hopes of supporting other people who are finding their identity.
There are many people being overlooked when walking down the street, on campus, at work or school, etc. There is a good probability you will pass somebody that is experiencing these same effects, but they are not publicly displayed to the same degree.
The Bud Light partnership backlash is a glimpse into what happens on a daily basis in the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone has the right to happiness and peace. Why would someone want to take that away?
Northwest offers 12 different resources and a team of counselors for those experiencing issues with inclusivity among the LGBTQ+ community. Along with these resources, there are people on campus dedicated to supporting those who may not find it elsewhere.
