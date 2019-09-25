Aziz Latif, a 25-year-old Muslim man, filed a lawsuit against Chick-fil-A Oct. 22, 2002 after being fired for refusing to pray to Jesus during a company training session.
While this incident happened years ago, the cult-like behavior of Chick-fil-A continues on today with several other instances of employee discrimination served along the way. Packaged with constant employee discrimination is their numerous donations towards anti-LGBTQ organizations resulting in a hot, fresh meal of bigotry — and that’s just the salt on the fries.
To understand why Chick-fil-A shouldn’t continue to serve customers, especially at Northwest, its spoiled history needs to be dissected, starting with the face of the company: its employees.
Since 1998, Chick-fil-A has been sued for discrimination at least 12 times, according to a Forbes article. Here’s a glimpse at some of the cases of employee discrimination at Chick-fil-A.
Facing South, an online magazine created by the Institute for Southern Studies with a goal of providing change in southern states, reported on two lawsuits filed in 2011 and 2012.
In 2011, Brenda Honeycutt, a female general manager, was fired by the owner of a Chick-fil-A in Duluth, Georgia. The reason was Jeff Howard, the restaurant owner, believed she should spend her time as a stay-at-home mother.
In 2012, a manager at a Chick-fil-A located in California sexually harassed four employees. Shortly after the harassment took place, the employees were fired after telling the owner of the location — before having their information given to immigration authorities to potentially be deported.
Moving past the face of the company, the situation doesn’t get better when examining Chick-fil-A’s donation history.
Equality Matters published an article in 2012 shedding light on the $2 million donated to various anti-gay groups and organizations in 2010. The money was split across seven different groups, each promoting an agenda against LGBTQ people.
The group receiving the majority of the money, with a total of $1,188,380, was the Marriage & Family Foundation, an offshoot of the group Marriage CoMission. Marriage CoMmission was created with the goal of responding to the “downward spiral of marriage and the traditional family in America.”
Since 2010, Chick-fil-A has continued to donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations. In 2017, they donated approximately $1.7 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an organization classified as anti-LGBTQ, according to a Business Insider article from May of this year.
This is just a quick look at the plethora of issues with Chick-fil-A. Further down the rabbit hole is no shortage of other cases of lawsuits Chick-fil-A has faced or questionable donations.
Each and every one of these issues are a reason why Chick-fil-A shouldn’t have a location present on the Northwest campus — even if the location on campus is just a franchise.
And if you’re wondering what to do with your meal exchange or where to spend your money on campus, try one of the other options on campus. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite that doesn’t come with a side of homophobia.
