Midterms suck. These tests or projects are smack dab in the middle of the semester — except when they decide not to be for some reason. They are worth just as much as a final and they don’t get a whole week devoted to them. Finals week is a five-day period focused solely on helping students do their best on huge tests in each class, and midterms deserve the same treatment.
The issue with midterms is all the crap that surrounds them. It seems inevitable that multiple papers and projects are due midterm week. I don’t think professors are sitting in dark rooms smoking cigars and designing class schedules to inflict the most pain on students, but it feels like that at times.
As previously mentioned, midterms often have the same weight in terms of grades as finals. This means that academically the tests are just as valuable as their bookending counterparts. Oftentimes, the same amount of studying and attention needs to be placed into midterms as finals and with the current schedule of midterm week, it is difficult for that to happen for many students.
Midterms also fall at a more busy time for most students than finals week. Hell week is the week before finals, that’s the week everyone, including my grandmother, assigns extra work to squeeze every last measly point in the grade book to either bolster or wreck grades before finals. It feels like the final push prior to finals, and after that, it’s time to just focus on finals, and then comes (temporary) freedom from school.
Midterms are hell week for many people because of the things surrounding the all-important exams. Students shouldn’t be expected to juggle all classwork and tests with the same weight if the precedent has already been set of giving students rest during finals week. Midterms can also fall on important weeks for extracurriculars (no, not darty season) as it did in the fall of 2018 when it was the same week as Homecoming.
Placing midterms right before a break, similar to finals, will also give students an end goal to strive towards. I have long maintained that finals week is the best week of the semester because it’s easy to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Students work hard towards a goal and get rewarded with a break for their efforts. Midterms could benefit from the same treatment as it could help provide that final push of motivation to grind to the end.
Over 60% of students struggle with “overwhelming anxiety,” according to a 2018 report from the American College Health Association. The well-documented mental health crisis in universities in America has required those same institutions to look into ways to help reduce stress for students. Giving midterms their own week could be a simple way to keep undue stress from affecting students.
Having a “midterm week” wouldn’t mean colleges are getting softer, it would mean they are adapting to and addressing student concerns. If these tests are just as important to students grade-wise as finals, then it’s common sense that they would get their own week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.