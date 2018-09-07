It’d only been two days, so I suppose I’d like to thank you for your eagerness to expose yourself. I hope you appreciate the prompt response.
It appears we need to establish a clear standard here. Some of us need a clear reminder of what is considered a joke. I’m sure you’d love to continue to show your true colors, your blatantly disrespectful joke, your “hacked” phone, but I’ll play along. Not that it’ll save you any face here. I guess it’s just your sorry luck.
In light of your 48 hour exposure time, I’d say welcome to your 15 minutes of fame. Goal accomplished, you’ve received our attention and I want you to savor the moment we claim the belonging and acceptance you believed could be stripped from the students of color on this campus. Attempts to bring about an unstable and uncomfortable environment for students of color are cancelled.
To the prejudice hard “r” users, to the wants-to-be-down so bad, “my best friend is black” users, to the “but it’s in the song” users. To the microaggressive who can’t fathom how a black student could afford to live in Hudson-Perrin. We see you.
But I guess the skin based entitlement that’s been instilled within the hard framing of some of our new students’ upbringings, has promoted the belief that this is tolerated.
These microaggressions, snide remarks and misguided ponderings into the financial standing of a black student is a prejudice. A simple-minded prejudice aided by a false generalization that people of color are poor, destitute, lazy and helpless.
Need we be reminded that we all attend the same university? Passed the same test, filled out the same application and received the same acceptance letter. So when asked, “How do you afford to live here?” the answer is, “the same way everyone’s family sent their children to this University.”
We are valued and we will be respected on this campus. This audacious behavior is the exact epitome of what Diversity, Equity and Inclusion mission promises to alleviate. The same preventive training that should’ve been taught to every RA and every BRIDGE of the residence halls, the same goal of acceptance the University promotes. This behavior will be made an example of. Bigotry is a disease of ignorance and we will combat this disturbing act by educating those of our power and resource to expose your ignorance.
To the arriving students of color, we are strong.
The simple-minded and derogatory actions of our peers is only a driving force to continually advocate for our belonging at this University. By standing with each other and using the University as our ally, we will eliminate this invasion of your comfortability at a university that may not be like anything you have experienced. Do not fear these attempts to make you feel underappreciated, unprotected or targeted. You belong here as much as anyone else.
(0) comments
