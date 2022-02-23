Black History Month is coming to a close, and it’s just as sad as years prior. I’m still going to be Black, obviously, and February is just another month. I’m sad that society’s drive to learn about history and culture will dwindle to a minimum.
Last year, I ended Black History Month with a column explaining how people can continue learning after February. This year, I want to help people get comfortable with starting uncomfortable conversations without the fear of coming off as insensitive toward Black people.
Various factors encourage people to investigate the Black experience. For some, it’s their white savior complex, while others aim to label themselves “cultured.” The right motive should stem from someone’s genuine interest in the Black experience and desire to grow as an ally.
The Black community is not a problem to be solved. Yes, there are problems within the Black community that require discussion, but that’s no different from any social group. People should view Black history like any other aspect of history. You ask questions about religion; you do Google searches about world wars — Black history shouldn’t be any different.
However, Black people aren’t an almanac of Black knowledge. Unfortunately, we’ve been deprived of essential history lessons just like everybody else. It doesn’t hurt to ask, but don’t assume that all Black people know everything there is to know. That goes for members of the Black community as well.
I understand Black trauma isn’t the easiest conversation starter. If you’re uncomfortable asking these questions to a friend, maybe you’re not comfortable with them as a person. I think it’s important to have a mutually understanding relationship with someone before asking difficult questions. Realistically, you wouldn’t ask for relationship advice from someone you met a week ago. You’ll seek advice from someone who knows you, someone you trust. Asking about the Black experience is similar to that.
One of the best ways to learn about a culture is to immerse yourself in it. It’s one thing to try and be a part of Black culture, but attending events that openly discuss the intricacies of Blackness or show appreciation for it is different. These events are to help open the minds of all types of people to get a better understanding of intercultural relations.
No Black person should shun white people, or any non-Black person, for showing up in support of a Black-hosted event. If they do, they’re not creating an inclusive environment. They’re creating the “separate but equal” standard civil rights activists fought so hard to get rid of.
At the end of the day, the Black community should desire integration, and the only way to achieve that is by welcoming others to learn how it works and why it’s a close-knit community.
February may be the peak of Blackness in America, but it doesn’t mean history shouldn’t be as accessible. Conversations about the Black experience should be referenced as often as I’ve used the term Black in this column. Black people should invite non-Black individuals to experience their culture more often, and non-Black individuals should accept the invitation in return.
