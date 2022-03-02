For the first time for many of us, we are watching a war unfold on social media. Russia’s reprehensible invasion of Ukraine has been plastered across platforms. Along with hard news on the situation, we have also seen various attempts to humorize the situation through memes. To those of us who aren’t affected by the war in Ukraine directly, it can seem like harmless fun. A way to cope with terrifying events. However, to people who know someone to be, or are themselves directly in danger, it’s not a joke. Treating it as such is disrespectful.
In short, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using a similar strategy to Adolf Hitler’s when he invaded Poland in 1938. Russia — who already annexed a portion of Ukraine and has been massing troops at the border for some time — has used the fake excuse that ethnic Russians living in Ukraine are being brutally persecuted and Russia must step in to help them.
What has followed has been urban warfare on a massive scale with Russia deploying thousands of troops, tanks and warplanes into a sovereign state. Ukrainians have been forced to fight for, and flee from, their homeland. The invasion has been condemned by the U.S., most of Europe and numerous countries around the world.
At the start of WWII, Hitler bent on claiming other countries to further the “German race” used a similar excuse to invade Poland. What followed was the bloodiest war in history and one of the most harrowing human rights abuses ever in the Holocaust.
In an Our View published a few weeks ago, the Missourian encouraged students to take time to travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to visit the Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station. It’s a great way to learn about an important period in history and learn why things like that should be taken seriously.
Jokes about the Holocaust and its victims are distasteful. It’s disrespectful and insensitive to anyone connected to the Holocaust — or with human decency. Generally, it’s wrong to make jokes about trauma, especially if you didn’t experience it yourself. It’s one thing to use humor as a coping mechanism, but it treads the line of abhorrent mockery if you’re not using it as such.
Likewise, the current situation in Eastern Europe shouldn’t be the subject of meme culture. As American civilians, we’re removed from any Russian troop invasions, bombings or other war tragedies.
Making jokes about fighting in this war isn’t fair. Americans can sit back and laugh about getting drafted — a development with little to no chance of happening — or having to fight Russians on the front lines, but some people already have to do that.
"I mean, it honestly feels insulting. Feels disrespectful,” Ukrainian Northwest student Vitaliy Tsytsyk said in an interview with the Missourian. “People are dying, and it's not a matter of who's in office right now or who caused it. Putin caused it. There's a time and place for everything, and it's not the time to figure out who is the better candidate or who is the better politician. What we need, what the world needs, is action and not political competition."
It’s best to try and educate yourself on a topic before making statements about it. Knowing what’s going on in Europe, how it affects the world and what’s at stake for all parties involved would be vital if the U.S. were to get more heavily involved.
Yes, the war is happening thousands of miles from us, most of us are seeing it play out on platforms we often use to blow off steam. But think about the devastation and the horror many are living right now. Would you want people making jokes about the situation if you were them? Would you want people making memes about a war you are living through? People who haven’t had to listen to air raid sirens, who don’t have to look out at what used to be their neighborhood and see a Russian tank column. People who haven’t lost friends, family, spouses already in the fighting.
Humor doesn’t always have to be insensitive, but with something that is potentially impactful on multiple countries of the world, it’s safe to say people should be more cautious with what they say. Consider what you say before you say it. Understand that what you post online could be viewed in the wrong light. At the end of the day, it’s best to know as much as you can about the war between Russia and Ukraine before making any type of statements about it.
