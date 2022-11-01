People constantly say that you need to pick your battles, that you need to make sure that you are willing to die on the hill of the argument that you are about to make. For me, I’ve been standing on this hill, and I don’t plan to get down anytime soon.
Recently, a protest was held in light of the allegations made against an Alpha Kappa Lambda member for sexually assaulting someone. Statements have been made, social media attention has risen and people are furious — I am too.
I have to say that I am proud of every single person that has spoken up about this, specifically the victim. Directly, from one survivor to another, you are brave and strong — we are all here for you.
I am glad that we are coming together in support of not only her, but each other. This is not just about one person though, this is about an endless issue that seems to never stop. This is just one of the many sexual assaults that happen in this town and on this campus, not to mention, everywhere else in the world.
So if there is a hill that I am going to die on, it is that we protect the assailant far too often and forget to prioritize the victim.
Alpha Kappa Lambda President Carter Stancil released a statement on the @akl_nwmsu Instagram account in regards to the allegations. No direct information was released on the status of the member or the repercussions the member will face, rather a statement that they do not tolerate or condone these actions.
This is a great start and, yes, we understand that legally this is a Title IX issue, and details and names cannot be given out. This issue isn’t Stancil’s statement, if anything, it gives more information than we receive in any other sexual assault investigation.
If you disagree, I challenge you to look into past sexual assault cases. You will struggle to find names, details and any information that you need. Yes, need. Think about it this way, you might be sitting in class, next to someone who is protected by the system. Someone who was protected by Title IX, the police or courts. Someone who sexually assaulted another person can walk about their day, knowing that no one will ever have to know what they did.
I’ve been there, I went through the entire Title IX process for them to protect him, for them to tell me that he has the same rights that I do. It's astronomically infuriating. Assailants do not deserve to continue living their lives in the same manner that they did before quite literally committing a crime.
I say committing a crime because there is no other term for it. Sexual assault, depending on the level of offense, is a punishable crime, whether felony or misdemeanor. Considering it is, in fact, a punishable crime, there is no justified reason to protect assailants.
Women and men across the world are being punished even further than they already have been and it’s because, for some ungodly reason, us victims are not prioritized. There is no logical reason in which the attacker should be protected.
I wake up each day thinking about how my assailant is free-roaming. I think about how my assailant is living their life just as any other person. They are more than likely unphased by what they have done to me, meanwhile, I’m worried that I’m just a name on a roster.
Their names need to be released, and they need to stop being protected. Their name being released might just be the one thing that protects another sexual assault victim from reining that title — a title that not one person would ever have to carry.
I will die on this hill. I will scream and yell until my lungs give out because the world we currently live in prioritizes an assailant, someone who destroyed another’s life. I’ve picked my battle, not only because I wanted to, but because more people need to be fighting this fight
To report a sexual assault or speak with a sexual assault advocate, call UPD at 660-562-1254. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-HOPE. For more information on the North Star Advocacy Center call 660-562-2320. The Toll-Free Crisis Line is 1-866-382-7867.
