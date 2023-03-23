To those who addressed my friend’s disagreement for and response to the newly instituted Furries United at Northwest (F.U.N.) organization on the Northwest Missouri State campus,
I am writing to you because I care too.
Social media often portrays the furry population as having a scandalous sexual preference, and there is a study from 2019 where 99% of the furry population studied reported having some degree of sexual motivation for identifying as such. So, I must admit that I, similar to the “Exasperated Student,” initially thought that the purpose of F.U.N. was sex-related and agreed with the concern for my alma mater’s reputation and laboratory elementary school students’ exposure to that concept. However, with the help of the recent letter, a couple different Google searches and a quick glance at the organization’s page on Presence, I learned that the furry population can also just be interested in anthropomorphic and cartoon animals.
Trust me, I love Bobby the Bearcat as much as the next Northwest alum. But that is not the core of my identity. Nor is it the core of anyone’s identity. One’s tastes and feelings change throughout seasons of life, and people are constantly growing.
I perceive that some students and fellow peers at my alma mater could be seeking solace in a fake persona or “fursona” as certain sources I perused called it. If this is the case, I am saddened because I care.
To anyone reading this, and in particular to anyone insecure in their foundational identity as a human being, I would just like to let you know that you have infinitely more inherent dignity than that of an animal. You are valuable because you are a person.
I am not suspicious that the person who addressed my friend’s disagreement doesn’t care. A letter was sent to the editor, so to me that shows genuine care for the topic at hand. But to anyone reading this with a “Who cares?” attitude, I would argue that indifference on this organization and its purpose of connecting people with similar interests and identity struggles could result in a disinterest in our peers’ and campus’s wellbeing. Elie Wiesel (a Holocaust survivor and writer) even famously wrote, “the opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference.”
So, when asked the perhaps rhetorical question of “Who cares?” I felt the need to respond: Honestly, we all should. Should we take the attitude as a culture of blindly encouraging people to do whatever they want, we are not really loving them. To me, to love is to will the good of another. If it is the case that we are indifferent about those we care about (forsaking their identity as human beings and trading this for something less), then I don’t think we are willing their good. It is a different story if they are simply interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals.
My friend catches a lot of flak for being passionate about the objective truth. But at least he cares.
I do too.
Do you?
Best regards,
Logan Poppe
Northwest Alum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.