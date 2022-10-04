We live our lives referencing and quoting research, and we link statistics to articles or websites where we found the information. This is just common practice as we go throughout our lives in education, but there is something teachers and professors don’t tell you — the statistics are inaccurate.
I have spent years researching sexual assault, violence and harrassment among many other related subject matters just to find myself in utter disbelief.
I could ramble off endless statistics about how 54% of sexual violence survivors are between the ages of 18-34, or how every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted. Those numbers are drilled in my brain, but I can’t help to think of those who never said a word.
I can’t exaggerate this enough — not every sexual assult is reported.
My most thought about statistic is where they claim that one in six women are victims of attempted or completed rape. What every statistic should state is that the number comes from the ones that were reported.
A majority of these numbers are sources from different offices in the U.S. Department of Justice. A place that has no idea when someone has been sexually assaulted but is too scared to tell anyone expect their best friend. The DOJ will never know about the person who was raped but was too nervous to tell anyone, so they kept it to themselves.
So many men and women live their daily lives carrying the burden of what happened to them. They are either shut down, turned away or silenced. These people are a part of the statistics, but no one will ever know.
Before you go blaming the survivors for not saying anything, put yourself in their shoes. If you were to experience sexual violence of some form, would you immediately run to the nearest police station?
These people have experienced a traumatic event. Their mind is left in shambles, trying to process everything — it doesn’t happen overnight. For some people, they are not able to talk about it for months, even years. By that time, they don’t feel that it’s worth mentioning, or they think that people are not going to believe them.
Belief is one of the first things that should be given to a person that experienced sexual violence, yet somehow, it never is.
Of course, in a perfect world those statistics would be correct. Every form of sexual violence would be reported — and taken seriously — but we don’t live in a perfect world. We live in a world where men and women are being put through these life-altering traumatic events and are just expected to speak up.
I’m not saying the number would drastically change, but it would at least state the truth. We should never demand the voice of a survivor, making them speak up about something that they are uncomfortable talking about. What we should do is clarify the statistics, showing those who are lost and scared that they are not alone. They are not the only ones that haven’t spoken up.
I have been the woman reading this number, knowing that I am one of those six, but I hadn’t said anything. It’s mildly nerve wrecking. You feel the guilt forming in the back of your throat because you start imagining what will happen if you don’t speak up, but the fear of speaking up topples any other feeling.
Whether a person wants to speak up or not is at their discretion — and it always will be. We have to start realizing that the statistics are laid out to show general, nationwide reported cases. The next time you read a statistic about sexual violence, take a second to think of those who haven’t spoken up — they matter just as much.
To report a sexual assault or speak with a sexual assault advocate, call UPD at 660-562-1254. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-HOPE. For more information on the North Star Advocacy Center call 660-562-2320. The Toll-Free Crisis Line is 1-866-382-7867.
