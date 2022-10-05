October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Northwest Missourian wanted to shed light on the importance that this month brings. The “Letters From” Project was reopened to the public, allowing victims and survivors to share their experience.
One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of violence from an intimate partner. The Editorial Board of the Northwest Missourian stands with not only the survivors, but the current victims as well, of domestic violence.
Below are the submitted letters from anonymous sources which may contain triggers for those who have similar experiences. Their stories of survival and battling stigmas remain anonymous. If you or someone you know has experienced violence, please reach out to the local resources.
From: Anonymous
For years, my brain associated domestic violence with married couples where the woman was always the victim to physical abuse. All the movies and tv shows made it look this way. So it came as a surprise when someone had to sit me down and explain to me that I was a victim of domestic violence.
When I was at the young age of 16, I was dating a man who I loved, who I trusted with my life. From an outsider’s perspective, he had everything that a girl wanted. He looked like he would always respect you, no matter what. I have to give him credit for putting on such a good front.
For nearly two years, my partner physically and emotionally abused me.
After six months of date nights, shared life-changing moments and endless days spent together, it only took one argument for him to crack. He turned into a different person that day, it still haunts me.
I had just left school and went to his house. We sat in his living room, watching a movie when the argument formed from nowhere. He had accused me of being too friendly with one of my friends, assuming that I had been cheating on him. The talking morphed into yelling and within a matter of minutes, a remote was thrown past me and into the wall. Before I could realize what had happened, a glass was shattered against the wall and I was struck with a book.
He immediately ran to me apologizing for what he had done. Telling me that he had overreacted, and that it would never happen again. I was in love, so I believed him. I wish I could say that it never happened again, but I would be lying.
For months, every little argument left me with bruises, scratches and even hand prints. I was being treated like a worn down punching bag at a boxing gym. The only difference between that and myself was each time I was hit or punched, I was manipulated either immediately or within a few hours.
He was good with words, somehow I always came crawling back. He made me feel like I was nothing without him or that if I left him, my life would collapse. So every time he hit me or kicked me while I was already down, it never mattered, I was still going to be there the next day.
He would knock my feet out from underneath me, causing me to fall to the ground. He would pin me down and scream in my face. He would grab some part of my body and drag me. He would choke me until I wasn’t able to breathe. He would slam on the breaks and watch my head slam into the dashboard.
Through all of that and more, the one thing that always stayed constant — he never touched my face. If I had a bruise on my arms or legs, it just looked like an accident. In his mind, no one would say anything, it’s not on my face. He was right, no one said anything. Even if they did, it was an easy lie, “I fell.”
I don’t even think that the physical abuse was even the worst part. I could take a punch and hear the apology, it was a routine that I had gotten used to. For me, the worst of it wasn’t physical, it was emotional. And I’m not just talking about the manipulation or apologies.
At some point in our relationship, I lost every single one of my friends. I wish I was over exaggerating, but unfortunately, this was my reality. I wasn’t trusted to be with anyone else. By the age of 17, I was practically living with him because when I wasn’t with him, how would he know what I was doing. Any moment that I spent without him, he was constantly texting me.
Any time that I wanted to do anything without him, I had to ask and that conversation would lead to either him manipulating me into staying or physical remark. Eventually, I got tired of having to do this, so I chose to not leave him.
Things started looking up when I obeyed all his rules, never fought back and did everything that I was asked or told. But that was never enough for him. He started creating fake scenarios and lies just to cause an argument. By this point I was physically and mentally hanging on by a thread. I knew that if I continued putting up with it for any longer, I would end up dead.
I was genuinely terrified for my life. I knew that if I stuck around for much longer, I was never going to recover. I didn’t know what to do or who to go to. I had lost all my friends, and my family barely saw me. So I held on for as long as I could.
After 21 months of being with him, all of it came to an end. I still had no one, so losing him was losing the only person I had left. I didn’t know what to do or where to go. I feared returning back home after months of never being there, but it was the only option I had.
I remember the feeling after just one week of being out of that relationship, I felt at ease, my bruises were near gone and I finally remembered what being happy felt like. Of course my friends were still absent, but I was genuinely smiling for once.
It took work and time to build new friendships, but more importantly, gain those old ones back. To this day, some of those friends still are unaware of why I stopped talking to them. I never quite figured out how to tell people what I had gone through, and some people didn’t believe me.
It still affects me to this day. I can’t look people in the eyes, and I have a hard time opening up about how I am feeling. I completely shut down during arguments or high tension conversations. I flinch every time someone touches me, and I don’t know how to accept a hug. But the one that I hate the most is when my right hand shakes anytime I’m scared, nervous or upset. I freak out that people are seeing the weak side of me, the vulnerable side, the one he preyed on.
I still have days that I convince myself that I overreacted, and if I would have stayed, we would’ve gotten past it and been happy or something. But most days, I think about how this man, this terrible human being ruined me and changed my life forever.
From: Anonymous
I am a survivor. The word survivor can be used in many ways but here I mean of emotional abuse and all of its repercussions, and the way it degrades a person. Also, the physical harm I caused myself.
My abuser was my boyfriend. I have known him since kindergarten. The summer before high school we started dating. He was completely different before we dated. He was charming, and I thought the jealousy was cute.
Control – he was asking more questions than my mom, to the point where I felt like I was walking on eggshells. Phone – he was always asking for my phone and asking where I was and who I was with and when I could see him, and he would show up at my house on his bike. Putting me down – he would tell me that I was ugly, and no one else would date me. He threatened my life and my family’s lives.
I reached out to my support system (mom, school counselor, advocate). I was punched in the arm, which is the reason I filed out a police report with my mom and advocate, and the school was notified. The self-harm (the cutting and putting myself down and issues of depression) happened after I left.
Having to see him every day and continued controlling behavior lead to a spiral into a dark place. Now I have learned that no matter the situation, I am faced with giving up is not an option. I handled the self-harm through private counseling and help of my advocate and a teen support group that was offered at North Star Advocacy Center.
Now I am a confident young woman again who is able to share my struggle with you all. Even though I was 14 when my story started, I can say now that I’m in my mid twenties, and I am a survivor of my situation. You have to love yourself even when you feel as though you don’t deserve it. No one can change you but you.
From: Anonymous
When asked if I wanted to share my story, I asked myself why I would do that. I hadn’t understood what domestic violence looked like if not a black eye. So maybe other people don’t know.
It’s not okay for another person to hurt you just because you’ve been in a relationship for a long time. I learned when things had been going good for a while, pressure would build and something not nice was going to happen. I tried to compliment him and do little things to let him know I loved him. But I could never prevent him from getting angry. Sometimes I never knew what I had done wrong. I found I couldn’t ever say no because that would spark a fight. I couldn’t make a decision without first making sure it was okay with him. I began to give in and began not to care. Good times became infrequent and only lasted a short stretch before something bad happened. I tolerated ugly behavior for years but wanted a good relationship so badly. I forgave and apologized a lot. A friend told me to stop saying I was sorry all the time and that often what had happened had nothing to do with me. Tolerating his abuse and unrepentant behavior wasn’t okay.
Domestic violence isn’t okay just because other people don’t see it happening. There were long periods of time he would refuse to talk to me as punishment for something I did or didn’t do. There were times I don’t know what I did to receive his silence. For weeks I had to try to make decisions about the kids, ask other people for help and was embarrassed when I had to say I didn’t know (because he wouldn’t answer me) when asked a question that would normally involve a spouse. Those decisions I made were usually wrong, according to him, and he would further punish me by disappearing until late in the night and draining almost everything out of the checking account. I tried to pay the bills, buy groceries and let the kids do things on the money I earned. His money went for his hobbies or alcohol, and I got into trouble if I asked where his paycheck had gone. That wasn’t okay, but I felt I couldn’t say anything more. It’s not okay that he kept reminding me he could hurt me or worse . . . He let me know the guns were loaded and close by. He got in my face, cursed and said we wouldn’t be talking any further about what I wanted to talk about. I stopped most of my talking at home.
It’s not okay to frighten another person. It’s not okay when you don’t know . . . he did things to me when I slept. I was embarrassed and didn’t tell.
I kept thinking that if only I were smarter, skinnier and didn’t complain. But I realized I would never be enough for someone who was okay with hurting me.
Then I told someone what had been happening. They believed me, and there was some proof. And they helped me. I met other women that shared their story, and we cried together because what had happened to us wasn’t okay. I learned about domestic violence. It had been part of my life for a long time.
Now, I’m healing and forgiving myself. I am brave. I know freedom from domestic violence, and it is more than okay!
From: Anonymous
I am a survivor of DV. I was with a guy who at first was everything I thought I wanted in a relationship. We did things together as a couple. He was sweet and attentive towards me, but as time went on, he became more controlling and then the physical abuse started along with the mental and emotional along with verbal abuse.
He tried to set me on fire where I had to jump out of a two-story bedroom window to escape him. I suffered poly traumas that has affected my way of life. But I am ALIVE and doing good and getting stronger every day. I AM A SURVIVOR!!!!
