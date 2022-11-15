I am sick of it. There’s no exaggeration to that statement — I am literally disgusted. Every time I hear or see a story of a woman talking about how she was sexually assaulted or abused in any capacity by a man, I can’t help but feel absolutely sick to my stomach.
For those of you who are responsible for making a woman feel like she can’t trust anyone, have made a woman feel unsafe and have permanently changed the course of a person’s life, there are no words that exist for me to describe how disgusted you make me feel.
I don’t get it. I don’t understand how any man, no matter the location or situation, can feel like they have the right to do something like that. Considering no good reason exists, us men need to do our part in supporting those who have experienced these atrocities, through no fault of their own.
A previous staff member of the Northwest Missourian wrote roughly a year and a half ago that men need to do better. This is a statement that reigns true, as no progress has been made: men still need to do better. A statement that shouldn't have to be repeated but will be.
That statement goes farther than not taking advantage of someone, but men need to help by keeping others in check. I’m not at all saying just because we’re men we have a responsibility, I’m saying as decent human beings we have a responsibility. I don’t care in the slightest if they’re your ‘best bud’ since the sandbox, call them out. It doesn’t matter if he’s the president of your organization, your teammate or if he sits next to you in class. Let the world know.
Don’t let them hide. Make sure they receive the punishment they deserve. Which, to me, I don’t know if there’s a punishment adequate enough for a person who feels like they’re above anyone else and has the right to take advantage of anyone.
Granted, sometimes you truly don’t know, but sometimes you do. In those situations, it should never be in doubt on what to do, and I’m going to repeat myself here: make sure they receive the punishment they deserve.
I can remember one of the first times I ever heard one of my friends tell me their story. One of my best friends from back home, and I never would’ve thought she would have to face such atrocities. As much I’ve heard stories about sexual violence before, nothing prepares you for hearing it face-to-face. My blood boiled upon first hearing it, but then I came to a realization, “If I’m this upset, imagine how she might be feeling.”
I sat there with her. I let her say all she was comfortable enough to say. She thanked me for it, which almost seemed crazy to me. Why should I be thanked for something that should be expected? That was the least I could do was sit there and let her say what she wanted to. I barely even said a word myself, and yet, she was genuinely thankful for it.
I asked my friend if she needed anything else, but she said she was happy to just get it off her chest. Not wanting to push the issue, I let it go, and for the first time of the whole conversation, a smile crept into her face.
I may not understand why a person would take advantage of another, and I probably never will. What I do understand is even the seemingly small things can be worth so much to those who need it.
As men, we need to do a better job of supporting survivors. There’s more to it than just a blank, “You go girl.” We need to be there for them, to check on each other. Support each other when they’re going through problems — not just brush it off. We need to help in any way we possibly can. Efforts as little as giving them a safe place to talk and be heard or driving them to a police station, hospital or support group makes all the difference.
As men, the generic, “Oh yeah, I would never do it,” is not enough. We need to be active in our part to stop these situations from ever happening and supporting the survivors that were unwillingly placed in these situations.
Whether you realize it or not, you more than likely know someone who has been affected by someone else’s disgusting actions. Nationwide, 81% of women have experienced sexual assault or harassment one way or another. It could be your best friend.
One of the most important parts to supporting the survivors is not to force them into talking. They just experienced a life-altering event, don’t make them talk about anything they don’t want to. More importantly, when they choose to open up about it, be there for them. Don’t let it slide by and don’t ignore them — do whatever you can to help them.
Unfortunately, there will probably never be a time where we can completely eliminate sexual violence, and I’m not saying men are the only ones responsible. However, we still have so much room for improvement. Give help where it’s needed. Do your part in ensuring those responsible face the consequences they deserve.
I’ve never understood it and I never will. It doesn’t make sense to me how anyone could take advantage of another. What I do know is, men need to do our part in bringing an end to these atrocities, and there’s no shortage of ways to do so.
