Amir Locke was asleep when Minneapolis Police Department officers barreled into the living room of his cousin’s apartment in search of his cousin, Mekhi Camden Speed, Feb. 2. As Locke started to wake up, most likely disoriented and unaware of what was going on, officers shot him while he was holding the registered gun he decided to sleep with that night.
This isn’t the first time a no-knock warrant has led to tragedy. Many instances, including Locke’s, have people questioning these warrants and their effects on innocent lives. No-knock warrants time and time again have been proven to be dangerous. They shouldn’t ever be used, especially at the rate they are being used right now.
Northwest criminology professor Kasey Ragan said she believes no-knock warrants aren’t necessary for the police to do their job, especially with evidence of them increasing danger for everyone involved.
“There’s other ways of doing it,” Ragan said. “There’s not a whole lot of proof that no-knock warrants are going to elicit more evidence than a knock and announce warrant. It’s too much of a violation of our Fourth Amendment rights. Our home is where we should be safe and secure.”
Maryville Police Department Chief Ron Christian said a no-knock warrant should only be used in rare situations in order to reduce the likelihood of harm to everyone involved, and there should be an open discussion about which situations require these warrants. During Christian’s time as police chief, the Maryville Police Department has only used a no-knock warrant once.
No-knock warrants have caused injury or led to the death of innocent people before, after a no-knock warrant executed in Kentucky led to the murder of Breonna Taylor.
Locke’s situation also wasn’t the first instance of police violence in Minneapolis. One of the most well-known examples of recent police violence is when an officer held his knee on the neck of George Floyd in 2020. Have Minneapolis officers not learned to be more cautious?
These tragedies aren’t coincidences. All of them are connected. They are part of the epidemic of white supremacy and police violence against people of color that we’re currently experiencing throughout this country. We need to do better.
We shouldn’t call ourselves “the land of the free” while so many Americans are shackled by fear for their lives. Those who take on the responsibility of protecting and serving shouldn’t be striking fear in those they’re supposed to protect and serve. No one should have to live like that.
What happened to Locke is extremely tragic. He was a beloved son and a law-abiding citizen. His parents will never get to see him again because of the rash actions of police officers.
Imagine losing your life to someone who swore to protect it. It’s unacceptable, and the fact that administrative leave is the only punishment that's been given to the officers is ridiculous.
Police shouldn’t be allowed to barge into someone’s house and open fire. Too many people of color have lost their lives to no-knock warrants, and that needs to end.
The Minneapolis Police Department needs to hold these officers accountable by firing them, and they should be charged with manslaughter. Give Locke the justice he deserves.
