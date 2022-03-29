For the third time in as many tournaments, Northwest men's basketball trounced through the Division II NCAA Tournament and walked away with a national title.
It was no surprise that the winners of four of the last five national championships returned to the pinnacle of college basketball, but it was the manner in which they traversed the tournament that sparked debates.
Preceding the title game, the Bearcats won each of their five games by at least 13 points. In the second half of the title game, Northwest had an 18-point advantage over Augusta en route to a 67-58 victory.
As much as the Maryville community loves seeing the ’Cats win, Northwest, in some ways, benefits from a system that’s hindering teams around the country. The Missourian, as well as coaches around the MIAA, believe regionalization impedes on teams’ chances at qualifying for the postseason.
Regionalization is the process the NCAA uses to pool teams together that will square off in the postseason. Northwest athletics fall in the Central Region, which has historically yielded a multitude of national champions. The MIAA has teams regularly appear in national rankings. That just speaks to the strength and concentration of Division II teams in the Midwest.
Northwest coaches Rich Wright (football) and Ben McCollum (men’s basketball) have expressed their distaste in regionalization because it eliminates teams that are in the mid-to-upper ranks in the Central Region, but would contest in other parts of the country. Emporia State caught the short end of this snubbing when the Hornets missed the NCAA Tournament but defeated Northwest twice during the regular season.
Emporia State men’s basketball’s Twitter page addressed the issue of regionalization. Emporia mentioned that regional championships, particularly in the Central Region, tend to be the “real” national championship. The account referenced Northwest’s overtime regional championship win over Northern State and the Bearcats’ thrashing of teams en route to their second consecutive title in 2021.
NCAA Division II regionalization isn’t just a men’s and women’s basketball issue. It’s an issue that effects the best student-athletes in volleyball, football, soccer and many other sports.If the NAIA and NJCAA can run true national tournaments, then so can NCAA Division II. pic.twitter.com/wL4gzRipr0— Emporia State Basketball (@ESUMensBBall) March 22, 2022
Wright responded in support of Emporia’s tweet and called the system “ridiculous.”
Without regionalization, the Wolves likely would’ve met the ’Cats later in the tournament. Regionalization is limiting competition in Division II and harming sports altogether.
While Division I football has its fair amount of postseason critics, it doesn’t completely fail to put the best teams against each other in the National Championship. The FCS even has a playoff system that works well without regionalization. The NAIA National Championship tournament managed to pit the nation’s best basketball teams against each other as well.
Loyola, the No. 1 seed in the Naismith Quadrant, and Talladega, the No. 2 seed in the Duer Quadrant, met in the NAIA championship. The two teams met three times in the regular season, including a bout for the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship. Both teams remained within the top five in the national rankings throughout the season. If NAIA can get the two best teams from one conference in the national title game, there is absolutely no reason the NCAA can’t have that happen in Division II as well.
Maryville residents are fans of Bearcat football and basketball, rightfully so. However, winning by 20 points can get awfully boring, especially in games that should be the most challenging of the year.
The Editorial Board doesn’t want to see the Bearcats lose, but it would be more entertaining to see them face teams of increasing difficulty instead of watching them struggle to win the region before prancing to another national title.
In this format’s current state, if you’d like to buy tickets to next year’s National Championship, make sure you secure tickets to wherever the title game of the Central Region Tournament is.
Division II should reconsider how it selects contenders and which teams they meet in the postseason. If other leagues are capable of it, Division II should be as well. Give teams that would contend outside of their region a chance to compete on a national level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.