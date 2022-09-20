Having anxiety is something that, for the most part, isn’t taken seriously. Being officially diagnosed with it and medicated for it is a whole other wave of judgment most of the time. You’re often told to suck it up, deal with it and do it alone. This has gotten better with time, but there are still people who experience judgment for turning to medication to alleviate their anxiety symptoms.
When I was officially diagnosed with anxiety at 19 years old and put on medication by my doctor, my mom asked me shortly after if the medication would be a “lifetime thing.” This is ironic, because my mother went cold turkey on her anxiety medication when she was in high school. She was diagnosed and medicated for her anxiety and made the choice to actively stop taking her medication out of the blue without talking to her doctor first.
I don’t judge her for making that choice. That was a decision she could only make herself, but the fact that she judged me so heavily for getting medication was something that I did not expect from her. I thought if anyone would understand why I wanted to get medication to alleviate my anxiety symptoms, she would.
The person who had experienced symptoms of anxiety herself. The person who had seen me have panic attacks to the point where I couldn’t breathe, and my chest was so tight I felt like I was having a heart attack.
There are also a lot of misconceptions about anxiety. A lot of people will say that “everyone has anxiety.” It's true, every person experiences anxiety one way or another during their life. However, if you are someone who constantly feels anxious, that’s not something you have to deal with on your own.
Another misconception is that anxiety can be treated in ways other than medication. While other methods work for some people, anxiety can be a genuine chemical imbalance in someone’s brain that can only be assisted with medication.
No one should feel ashamed about taking medication to make themselves feel like a more whole person. I’m not exaggerating when I say that anxiety medication changed my life. I have so much more control over my anxiety than I did without medication, and I wish that I had gotten put on medication sooner.
I hope that anyone else who has anxiety feels safe enough to get the help they need. You don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to “tough it out”. There is nothing wrong with admitting that you need help with your anxiety.
If no one in your life has told you, you deserve to get the help you need. There’s nothing wrong with you, and you’re not alone. If you don’t know anyone with anxiety, well know you know me. We’re in this together, taking it one day at a time.
If you think your anxiety has gotten to a point that you feel the need to be officially diagnosed and potentially medicated, please seek out a professional such as a therapist or psychiatrist to screen you. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
