Dear Editor,
As the governing body of Northwest Missouri State University, Student Senate continues to advocate for and stand by the needs of the students of this institution. Under consideration of the feedback Student Senate received regarding the proposed Student Organization Conduct Policy, the Cabinet of the 96th Student Senate has been working diligently to address the policy issues with administrators.
Although many have expressed confusion in the necessity of a policy of this nature, the Student Senate remains steadfast in the position that this policy is pertinent to the longstanding future of our University. However, as the representative body of students, we are intimately akin to the concerns and frustrations of those whom we represent. The students come first - and always will.
In the future, we challenge our administration to constantly seek student input in matters that impact any member of the Student Government Association. Student Senate’s mission statement is to act as a unified body, advancing the interests and general welfare of every student. This organization is committed to this mission on issues especially pertinent to such policies.
The 96th Student Senate asks that the students of Northwest Missouri State University continue to represent our tradition of student excellence well. Continue to relay concerns, continue to pursue justification, continue to seek clarification, and continue to drive progress. If not for you, the students, the Bearcat culture that defines Northwest would cease to exist.
Together,
96th Student Senate Executive Cabinet
#OurVisionMatters
