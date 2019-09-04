Speed Networking. The name implies two things – it will be fast and you will network. But what does that actually mean? Why should you care?
On Sep. 10, Career Services is hosting Speed Networking in the student union at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Employers will be seated in a circle of tables. You will start at one table and have a one minute conversation with the employer seated behind the table.
After a minute of conversation with the employer, you will move to the next employer table and the process begins again. Handshakes and elevator pitches will be perfected. Dress is business casual.
What’s an elevator pitch? An elevator pitch is a brief, persuasive opening that you use to spark interest in yourself.
A good elevator pitch should last no longer than a short elevator ride of 20 to 30 seconds, hence the name. It sounds hard, but the good news is that you will be able to practice your elevator pitch a number of times at this event.
Employers have told me countless times that if a student extends their hand, before they do, they are immediately impressed by the drive and professionalism of the student. Seems like an easy win to me.
Maybe you’ve looked at the list of the employers coming to Speed Networking and are thinking, there is no one from my industry. If that ever crosses your mind, may I offer you two tips?
One, let me know who you want to see. We make calls all day, every day, inviting new individuals to attend. Second, you don’t know who every employer knows, or where they might have previously worked.
The challenge of finding top talent is fierce and employers commonly refer job candidates to their friends who are also hiring.
See you at Speed Networking. An hour of time, unlimited possibilities.
Jill Brown
