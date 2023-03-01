Women’s reproductive rights. They have been ripped from our hands, taking the right to choose what happens to our own bodies away from us. I’ve lost a lot of respect for our government — the system designed to give us freedom.
June 24, 2022. The day America changed women’s rights — again. Roe v. Wade was overturned, taking away women’s right to safe abortions.
Whether you believe that as soon as there is a heartbeat, it’s a sign of life and has rights, or because the fetus still resides within the womb, therefore is up to the choice of the mother, it is up to opinion. No matter your belief, the focus should be on women who had no choice in getting pregnant, now being forced to have children that are products of rape.
A woman that is forced into intercourse, who is violated, tormented and dehumanized is now forced to carry and birth a child they did not plan. There is not a single ounce of choice in that situation. Some states have allowed to make the exception for circumstances of rape. Missouri is not one of them.
In America, 1 in 6 women are victims of attempted or completed rape. 1 in 6 women might have to live the rest of their lives with a child of rape.
Rape in itself is traumatizing and follows women around everyday. If by chance a woman finds out that she is pregnant after the event, there is a possibility that she may not want to keep it. There is nothing wrong with making this choice.
Our state hates women. There’s no other way to say it.
Missouri implemented a trigger law before the overturn, resulting in many doctors having to exile practice effective immediately — the first state to do so. Women were immediately forced to continue to full term with their pregnancy, whether it was a result of rape or not.
Just over 50 years ago, Roe v. Wade was passed, allowing women to have an abortion by choice depending on a number of factors. It wasn’t passed to abuse the right. It wasn’t passed to maliciously hurt other people.
It is a simple concept of letting women decide. If a person is anti-abortion, then they don’t think about the option of having one. If they are pro-abortion, then they weigh the options and decide what is best for them.
It’s simple, respect a person’s choice, even if it’s something you wouldn’t do.
Taking a look at the cost
Having a child is a life altering event that not everyone is able to take on. On average it costs $12,980 a year to raise a child. Not everyone can supply that money.
In the state of Missouri, annually, it costs $10,041 for childcare. That roughly breaks down to $837 a month. The minimum wage in Missouri is $12 an hour, meaning that working 20 hours a week would only cover the cost of childcare with some change.
There is even more to add to the cost if there are medical conditions with the child. Even asthma can cost an extra $3,259 a year. That is just asthma alone, imagine what the cost would be for other medical conditions.
There are obvious solutions to this, including finding a job that pays more and working more than 20 hours a week. However, his option is not available for every woman in the U.S.
I haven’t even mentioned the cost of childbirth, clothing, food, education and the list goes on. There are so many costs that go into having a child, and parents are expected to cover it.
We need a solution to help future parents raise their children through tough times. Although there are options to help with the financial assistance with raising a child, you usually have to go through a lengthy process to be accepted for these options. Still, there is a possibility that a person may be declined for the assistance they need.
Birth control is not the solution
Birth control seems to be the solution and the unfortunate wave of the future, but people need to know the facts behind birth control.
For women without medical insurance, a single birth control pack can cost nearly $50. This is what women consider the cheapest form of birth control.
Many women do not have access to health insurance or assistance that will help cover the cost. A cost that could result in hundreds of dollars.
An implant or an IUD is estimated to cost $800 - $1,000 for women without health insurance, and in some cases, it could cost even more.
This is not a viable solution to the problem at hand.
Taking away abortions and not letting women have the choice is depriving them of their life in some cases. If a woman were to become pregnant by rape or incest, she is now forced to bare and birth that child.
In what aspect can a person justify this as humane?
We are falling down a dangerous path by taking away women’s rights to abortion. The protests and the outrage is justified.
At the end of the day, no matter which side of the argument you stand on, all we need to do is respect each other’s views. We are already politicizing women’s bodies, and though I wish it couldn't get worse, it can. So please, for the sake of not only women, but all people, stop going back in history and just continue writing a new one — a better one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.