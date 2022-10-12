At least once or twice a week, I receive a breaking news notification about mass or school shootings. I know I am not the only one that drops their head when they read it but also has to continue throughout their day waiting for the next notification.
The devastating tragedy is no stranger to me though.
Jan. 5, 2011 is a heavily secured memory for me. My class had recently returned from lunch, preparing to take a test. But within a matter of minutes, the desk dividing folders were falling down as 20 students rushed into the darkest corner of the room.
I was in fourth grade, when I — for the first time — experienced what had been the history topic that we had not talked about yet. I was 10 when I first sat in a room while an active shooter was just half a mile down the road at the nearest high school — Millard South High School.
Just a two minute drive east, a student was waving a gun in the air forcing students in the kitchen, opening fire on the administrators after being suspended, injuring two, killing Assistant Principal Vicki Kaspar and later himself.
Roughly five years later, I had moved school districts, but the threat was still an issue. As a high school student, I had learned more about school shootings, and the fear of it happening again was always lingering in the back of my mind — but this time, I was in a high school.
It was a place where shooting threats felt monthly, even weekly. Teachers were constantly throwing themselves into physical fights that would break out daily. “Code Red” and “Code Yellows” were practiced and called often.
We walked through the halls in silence some days while hall monitors and school resource officers were watching our every move. Though an active shooting never occured in my time there, I still remember the day that my teacher had sat our class down, letting us know that a kid was found with a gun in his bag, intending to use it, but was caught before anything had happened.
My fear may have started in the classroom and tagged along throughout my daily life as an adolescent, but as an adult, it's still an issue outside the classroom.
Mass shootings are still striking the nation, yet it isn’t being talked about enough. Society tends to not care unless it includes children or hundreds of people. This pains me to think about, because just like you and me, these people had families, careers and lives.
Recently, there was a shooting in St. Joseph that hospitalized four people. This is considered a mass shooting, yet most of you reading this column are going to be completely unaware of the incident. It isn’t completely your fault though. Society has chosen to write off shootings that aren’t “big enough.”
This shooting is just one of an endless number of others. This year alone, there have been 530 reported mass shootings as of Oct. 12. As the years go by, the numbers keep rising and there probably will not be a decline in the near future.
I’m not sure if we have become acclimated to the idea of mass shootings or if we have given up caring, but no matter the reason, it’s unacceptable.
It doesn’t matter how many people were injured or killed, it doesn’t matter where it was, we need to be drawing more attention to these mass shootings. It’s immoral to go about our daily lives not thinking about this issue until it’s too little, too late.
Just because the headlines say you are miles away from the issue, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t care. Those four people in St. Joseph are each friends to many people. The students in the cafeteria at Millard South were children to hundreds of parents.
Despite my experiences, I’m still infuriated with the lack of care that people give to mass shootings, everyone should be. The victims are just as important as those of the Sandy Hook Elementary or the Las Vegas Strip massacre.
The next time you hear about a mass shooting, take a second to think that it could have been you. That’s likely what those victims were thinking when it happened to them. Mass shootings aren’t just a story you hear about, it could have happened right where your friends were standing in a place you would have never imagined it to happen.
