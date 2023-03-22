For centuries, women have statistically been given less opportunities than men. Specifically, in the workplace, women are not given the same playing field as men. In the last 20 years, the pay gap has barely changed as women earn 82 cents per man’s dollar. Black women earn around 63 cents, and Hispanic or Latina women earn around 58 cents. This is unacceptable.
Every woman deserves to be treated as much as their worth is, and that is as much as a man. This is more than asking for respect; women are asking for basic equality and the opportunity to be as successful as their male counterparts.
Professional Sports
In this field, women make 95 cents per man’s dollar. While men’s sports have money thrown at them, female athletes play in run-down facilities, are given less desirable times for games and in general, are not discussed as much. This discrimination includes athletes, management, trainers and media.
Entertainment
Women make 85 cents per man’s dollar in this industry. This can lead to a difference of millions of dollars for coworkers starring in the same productions. In fact, of the top 100 highest paid celebrities only 14 are women, according to Forbes.
While Scarlett Johansson is currently the highest paid actress, she still made $199 million less than the highest paid actor, George Clooney. Even worse, the combined earnings for the 10 highest paid actresses in 2018 was $186 million compared to the combined $748.5 million from men.
Government
The United States government is male dominated with women making 85 cents per man’s dollar. Women who do have a place in government don’t usually hold positions of significant power. The amendment giving women the right to vote is barely over 100 years old. Female politicians are still told they can’t make logical decisions without the influence of their hormones.
Education
Within this field, women make 89 cents per man’s dollar. Education is an occupation women are expected to be interested in, specifically elementary education. While this is a field with more female employees, men hold a majority of jobs in higher education. Only 36% of full-time professors are women, and men are still being paid more to teach at a higher level.
Healthcare
Women in healthcare make 87 cents per man’s dollar. This occupation reinforces the idea that females should be nurturing. People assume women will become nurses because doctors are typically males, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Just because a job requires more qualifications, doesn’t mean a woman can’t do it.
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
In this field, women make up to 92 cents per man's dollar. Despite growth, there is still a huge underrepresentation of women in STEM. Society encourages girls who express interest in math and science to pursue “feminine” careers. On top of this, women who actually make it into the field are talked down to and face obstacles or discouragement from peers.
Manual Labor
This is a field with one of the biggest pay gaps with women making 81-90 cents per man’s dollar, simply because it’s viewed as an occupation a woman shouldn’t have. Heavy lifting, getting dirty and fixing machinery are all seen as jobs for men. These stereotypes encourage the idea that women shouldn’t be paid as much for the same job because they’re weaker.
No one deserves to walk into work every day only to be belittled, degraded or made to feel as though their work is less than that of their coworkers, simply because of their gender.
