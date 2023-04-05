Last year, many movies were released in hopes to reach the top, becoming an Oscar nominee or winner, but one movie in particular was released to make an impact.
“She Said” is a movie based on the true story of New York Times Reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who uncovered the truth behind the sexual harassment settlements from Harvey Weinstein.
Many complaints came through about how it felt like people were watching one long interview, and there was nothing to it — that was the whole point.
The investigative reporters dedicated months of their lives talking to the survivors, attempting to get them to go on the record about what happened to them. It was interview after interview, phone call after phone call, all to take down one person.
The captivating movie that brought many to tears was written by none other than the reporters themselves.
Through the duration of the movie — even into the end credits — Weinstein’s face was never shown. The amount of power that something as simple as that took away from that man was endless. Not only did it give the women their voices a louder cry, it made women, just like myself, know that our voice really matters and that assailants are just worthless human beings.
On my first watch, I sat on my kitchen floor, reflecting on the movie. I was moved, yet I was filled with rage. I had read the story, I saw the statements that the women gave but I still couldn’t rationalize the words that I heard come out of the mouths of those women.
My one critique of modern films is that rather than address issues we have at hand, entertainment is used as a distraction from those topics, but this movie wasn’t afraid to put a halt in the cycle.
As a survivor myself, I felt heard. The voice in my head, constantly telling me that I am alone as a survivor was finally quiet.
As we enter April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, I try to think of the many different ways someone can learn more about sexual violence, and this movie does just that. “She Said” gives everyone a peek into the life of survivors’ experiences and the pain that they endure.
Since this movie has been released, Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 more years in prison, while already serving a 23-year sentence. With a total of 29 years, the 70-year-old assailant may never see the outside of a prison again.
All of this is because Kantor and Twohey worked relentlessly to help survivors gain their voice after being paid off and silenced.
It may be a hard watch, but it is one that everyone needs to experience at least once.
