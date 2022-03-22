Many people can agree that education is the key to a successful future. If that’s the case, American school systems should have curriculums that produce well-rounded, educated individuals who can assess the intricacies of society and make decisions that create a better one.
Those who decide what that curriculum includes should have experience with teaching and preparing the next generation; they should not be politicians who have inherited skewed ideas of social interactions. Politicians need to stop proposing bills that restrict the teaching of topics concerning race, gender, sex or anything considered “controversial.”
The Missourian’s opinion editor wrote a column explaining the necessity of critical race theory and how it’s productive for youth to learn it, especially in the U.S. In the column, a bill is mentioned that holds implications for prohibiting Missouri schools from teaching critical race theory. More recently, a new bill that specifically targets critical race theory is in the Missouri House of Representatives.
The idea of these bills is to keep children from subscribing to a particular train of thought. However, the idea of critical race theory is to educate and introduce ways of thinking that are often overlooked. It would be narrow minded to get rid of the curriculum.
A similar attempt to limit critical thinking is occurring in Florida. Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill doesn’t use the term “gay” in its text, but the bill would prohibit classrooms from having discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity.
Much like the idea of eliminating critical race theory, lawmakers are using the idea of limiting discussion of important topics with the thought that it’ll improve students’ thinking abilities. In reality, these laws are sweeping these discussions under the rug. The destructive side effects associated with someone denying their own identity or being denied the opportunity to explore it isn’t a better alternative to a broader understanding of the human condition.
Cisgendered, heterosexual, white individuals are usually those who come up with these bills. In a perfect world, it wouldn’t matter who makes the rules, but we’re far from a perfect world. The aforementioned demographic shouldn’t legislate on situations they have no real-world experience with. It’s like someone who’s never driven a car telling someone how to drive a car — a disaster waiting to happen.
If anybody were the most qualified to dictate what teachers can and can’t teach — besides other educators — it would be school boards. School boards are composed of people dedicated to the improvement of students and their educational development, or they should be. They are, ideally, individuals close to the community and with an understanding and desire to improve education in their area.
Those who understand what students are learning, what the students want to learn and what would work best for their school should be making decisions, not the state. There’s a disconnect between the state and education. State legislators are making decisions based on their personal beliefs, aiming to indoctrinate them into particular identity politics rather than round out their education. Many of these legislators are self-proclaimed federalists who claim to believe in local government, but are taking education decisions away from local school boards.
The Missourian’s Editorial Board believes politicians should expose themselves to lifestyles they plan to impact before making decisions to impact them. If lawmakers want to make decisions on race, sexual orientation or gender, they should do their best to understand what minority groups in those categories experience before making that decision.
Teachers endure years of school, learning how to handle specific age groups and how to best educate them. It’s odd that people with no experience in education are telling teachers what should or shouldn’t be taught.
In a world where new ideas, beliefs and mindsets are growing daily, it’s time for lawmakers to stop making archaic rules. Give students the chance to expand their minds. Give teachers the chance to educate. Give the world a chance to evolve.
