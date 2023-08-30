Truth is fundamental and is ingrained into nearly every action, but often taken for granted. Despite being so foundational for society, those who represent us and claim to be selling the truth, often sell a lie.
Nearly 64% of adults in the U.S. say it is hard to tell what’s true when elected officials are speaking, and 48% of them say it is hard to tell what's true when on social media, according to a study done by Pew Research Center.
Where does that leave us, the voters? When trust in those who speak on behalf of those who elected them has been broken, confidence in government hits an all-time low. With no faith in the people who are running our government, it leaves us with no need to vote or participate in elections.
Only 37% of eligible voters in the U.S. voted in the last three elections from 2018-2022, according to Pew Research Center. Some of that can be narrowed down to accessibility, lack of knowledge or just the lack of care for what is going on with the government, but dwindling trust for people on the ballot can’t be ruled out.
Truth going into this election is going to be more important than ever. Former-president Donald Trump was arrested for being connected with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia despite the numerous times he denied any wrongdoing. If a former president was able to lie to the people, how can there be any trust for a government official to tell the truth?
This isn’t the only public display of a politician lying directly to the public this year. New York Rep. George Santos was able to lie about who he was, was able to make up an entire biography for himself and still gain a seat in Congress amongst the other 434 representatives.
With the concerning number of people who don’t trust their representatives, it is a threat to democracy. We vote for people who gain our confidence to make the best decisions for us, not for those who will deliberately falsify information for their five seconds of fame.
Politicians need to be held accountable. They lie and don’t think people will check what is said because they are used to having people accept what they say as truth. Deception seems to be part of the job description for being a politician, we can no longer just accept the words they say as truth.
If a politician is apt to bending the truth, or leaving out information to distort a fact, it spoils all trust the public has for them. Only 20% of Americans trust the government to always do what is right for them. Only two in every ten people believe the people elected to represent us, the people who are in charge of making change in the country, trust them to do what is right.
Absolute truth within any government is practically obsolete, but the recent trend of lying about what seems to be anything is completely arbitrary. While politics is based on promises about the future and what someone will do, the truth shouldn’t lie outside of reality — or outside of facts.
Without upholding the truth, confidence in those who make decisions for us is depleted. Without that confidence, democracy begins to crumble.
