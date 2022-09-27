The Nodaway County Historical Society recently had a guest speaker detailing the history of Black community in Nodaway County and even setting up a special month-long exhibit from the Missouri State Museum on the rise and fall of the state’s Black businesses. It’s a great thing considering the history of the country, Missouri and Nodaway County.
The Editorial Board believes, not only is it extremely important to be educated on Black History on a global and national scale, but on a local scale as well. Nodaway County has a history with Black people that is both uniquely atrocious and yet seldom known. The important things that happened are only trivial facts, just little tidbits that only a few locals know about.
There is one particular incident unique to Maryville — the lynching of Raymond Gunn. It all started with the murder of Velma Coulter, a teacher who was killed Dec. 16, 1930. Gunn, a Black man, was accused and spent a month in various jails around the state due to threats on his life — all before his trial.
On Jan. 12, 1931, a mob of 2,000 white residents gathered outside the courthouse, and despite the 60 members of the National Guard, who were merely a block away, the mob seized Gunn and marched him four miles down the road to the schoolhouse where Coulter taught.
Many students don’t understand the severity of what happened right in the town they currently reside — Gunn was chained to the roof of the schoolhouse. The mob doused the schoolhouse with gasoline, and the schoolhouse was burnt to the ground with Gunn, who was literally burned at the stake. Out of fear of being next, 20% of Maryville's Black population left town. Despite attempted investigations, nobody was ever arrested for Gunn’s murder.
The word “lynching” does not amount up to how horriifc this incident was. This was something else entirely. We think of lyching, and we picture a Black person being hung in the Deep South in the 1800s or early 1900s. This was Maryville in 1931.
This was just one of many examples where Black people were anything but prioritized. In 2022, a town that is 91.13% white has finally made headway into a better community for Black people.
The importance of Black History doesn’t stop with textbooks and national news, yet It’s important to learn about Black History on a local level — and the Historical Society is doing just that.
The museum has always had exhibits for Black History, but it’s only improving. The Historical Society has introduced a new temporary exhibit highlighting the rise and fall of Missouri’s Black business districts. This was not only wanted, but needed for the Maryville community.
Bringing in Abigail Cottingham, a Northwest alumna and guest speaker at the Nodaway County Historical Society, was a great move by the Historical Society. Cottingham talked about important figures in the local Black community and how Nodaway County slavery differed from slavery in the Deep South. We’ve all heard about Black icons and what slavery was like, but it’s just as important to know about local Black icons and what slavery in northwest Missouri was like.
They’re not just a name, a picture and the years that they were alive in. They were real people, just like everyone else. They had hopes and dreams, ups and downs and friends and family. They were so much more than something that you would read about or a portrait you’ll see. Black History matters because those horrible things really happened, and it was something that actual people had to deal with.
It’s easy to not think about things that have happened as nothing more than dates and events because that’s how history is taught. When in reality, it was reality. The Black History of Nodaway County is one full of bondage, violence and hatred, like many counties in the country.
It’s important to know so that we can fully grasp the horror of the past so that it won’t happen again. The Nodaway County Historical Society is putting the time, money and effort into keeping the people educated on Black History, which is an effort that is not only the right thing to do —it's the best thing to do.
