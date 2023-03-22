As a sexual assault survivor myself, there are a few things I wish I knew before I became the unwanted owner of this title. There are preventative measures that no one told me about. There are things I could have done, had I known them, that could have saved me years of pain and distress.
Although we have all heard the phrase “no means no,” unfortunately, it doesn’t always work. So, here I am, giving you the preventative measures that I learned too late, in hopes it can save at least one person from having to feel the pain us survivors face every day.
Always trust your gut. There will come a time that you may feel unsure about a situation. You don’t know if you want to go through with it and don’t know if you should stop someone from making passes. If you are questioning it, you probably don’t want to be in the situation.
You have every right to stop someone. If you are not 100% wanting to go through with it, know that you don’t have to. Never blame yourself for it either. Telling a person that you misled or misread them is a lot easier than it seems, especially in comparison to its counterpart.
Say it a million times. Say it 70 different ways. Say it until your voice gives out. No truly does mean no. Like I said, they may not respect it, but you have to try. You can’t give in, laugh it off or just pull away, you have to say it.
Scream it at the top of your lungs. Let everyone in a one-mile radius hear your voice if the person violating you can’t. Not only will you draw attention towards you, but you may just scare this person off. They don’t want the attention drawn to them. Deep down, they know what they are doing is wrong, and they don’t want to get caught.
Sexualt assault has assault in the name for a reason. You are being assaulted, and if your words or screaming does not do enough, understand that you have every right to fight back. Though it might seem easier to give in, let it happen and avoid something worse happening, you are wrong. This is the worst. I gave in, and I can’t forgive myself for it.
You truly have to do everything in your power to fight back. I mean it. This, unfortunately, can be a life or death situation, and you want to live, no matter what you may be feeling at that moment.
Physically responding may seem scary. You might be afraid of retaliation or being hurt further. I will not lie to you and tell you that it won’t happen, but you have to try. Push, kick, scratch and punch if you have to. Do what you need to get out of it.
I know that everything I just told you seems self-explanatory, but when you are in the situation, a lot of this escapes your mind and the only thing you can think of is doing what you have to do to let it be over as soon as possible. Never cave in, fight for yourself.
