The Missourian decided to do something different for this week’s edition of the Our View. Many of us on the Editorial Staff are excited that it’s finally Christmastime, and we want to share some of our Christmas cheer with readers.
Addalynn Bradbury, Photo Editor: All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey
Now, anyone who doesn’t listen to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on repeat the day after Thanksgiving isn’t celebrating Christmas right. It’s a true classic. There's nothing like hearing the first melody of the bells tinking and drumming along, or driving around to look at Christmas lights and being serenaded by Mariah Carey in your car with everyone attempting to hit that high note. But no one truly can like Mariah.
The absolute bop has broken Spotify's record twice, for good reason, for the most played song on Christmas in 2019. As they say, the devil works hard, but “All I Want for Christmas Is You” works harder.
Kendrick Calfee, Editor-in-Chief: You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch by Thurl Ravenscroft
OK, most people would disagree with this pick. But they’re wrong. There are probably better songs on this list that encapsulate the Christmas spirit and the cheerful bliss of this holiday, but that’s exactly why this is my favorite.
For a fun two minutes and 56 seconds, you get to hear some of the most creative insults ever made. If one day you have a bad breakup, please steal the “your heart is full of unwashed socks” line. It’s great. Or, better yet, slap them with the “garlic in your soul” line. That just stings.
I’m fully convinced the Grinch broke more than just children’s hearts after hearing this song. And it’s a nice change of pace from Mariah Carey’s impressively annoying vocals.
Noah Crowe, Social Media Editor: Mistletoe by Justin Bieber
When it comes to Christmas music, “Mistletoe,” along with Justin Bieber's entire Christmas album, is unmatched. Although many are opposed to this Christmas album, and Justin Bieber all together, I believe you can’t have Christmas music without it. This is the type of song that you could play year round and no one would question it; well, maybe just a little. Some honorable mentions would be “St. Brick Intro” by Gucci Mane or “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, but JB ultimately takes the cake.
Nathan English, Managing Editor: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra could have sung the warning label on a bottle of shampoo and it would’ve sounded sublime, so, of course, he made the best rendition of this classic Christmas song. This particular track transports me to my parents’ kitchen, sitting around laughing with my family as my mother attempts to bake pumpkin cookies faster than my brother eats them.
It’s a song I associate with my favorite part of the holiday season. For that reason, it’s my favorite Christmas song.
Sidney Lowry, News Editor: Do They Know It’s Christmas by Bandaid
Don’t ask me to play Christmas music unless you’re willing to sit through a YouTube ad to listen to undoubtedly the best Christmas song of all time.
“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” has been recorded four times — in 1984, 1989, 2004 and 2014 — and what’s there not to like? They make one song that features the most popular artists of the time, then put them all together to make an absolute banger.
On top of having a bunch of artists in one song, proceeds from the song’s sales go to charities to benefit people struggling in West African countries.
This song is definitely my favorite because it embodies what the holidays mean for most people: being surrounded by others and giving back.
Makayla Polak, Design Editor: None
We came up with the idea to write about our favorite Christmas song, but, on brand, here I am not doing that. Anyway, “Four Christmases” is a really good movie.
It embodies what Christmas is truly like. I, too, had a childhood like “The Shawshank Redemption,” and I am always trying to go to Fiji for the holidays.
There is no other Christmas movie that can make me laugh like this one does. “Four Christmases” gives me 88 minutes of enjoying the holidays. After that, it is just back to December for me.
Corbin Smith, Opinion Editor: Last Christmas by Wham!
I don’t want to say that I’m a sucker for nostalgia, but I definitely am. This gem of a song came on each year when I was a child in the back seat of my mother’s minivan as we rode to the Christmas service. There’s something about staring out of a window and thinking about how your crush shared goldfish with another boy in class as you sing about somebody else's actual heartbreak.
So, this year, I’ll realize what a fool I was and continue to belt out these heart-wrenching lyrics during such a heartwarming time of the year.
Jon Walker, Sports Editor: White Christmas by The Drifters
Not that I’ve ever been home alone while my family is on vacation, but something about Kevin McCallister singing this song to himself in the mirror is just relatable. There aren’t too many things better than dreaming of the typical, yet ideal, Christmas Day where you can wake up and make plans to sled with your friends on snow-covered hills.
I think I remember someone telling me there’s a rumor floating around Maryville that I can hit both the high and low parts of the song, so that’s pretty cool if it’s true.
Mary Grace Rice, Copy Editor: Carol of the Bells by Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych
My favorite Christmas song is one that wasn’t even intended to be used to celebrate Christmas. Interestingly, “Carol of the Bells” was originally a Ukrainian folk song written to express winter good wishes.
In contrast to the cheery spirit and bright notes expressed by most Christmas songs, “Carol of the Bells” sounds ominous — much more my style. It makes me feel like I’m being haunted by the spirit of Christmas, which sneaks up slowly until revealing itself at the song’s crescendo. The whole song is mesmerizing.
Nothing puts me in the Christmas spirit more than listening to this hauntingly beautiful song and picturing Santa wreaking havoc on unsuspecting, happy families.
