Northwest alumna Abigail Cottingham returned to Maryville to give a presentation on Black History in Nodaway County at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum Sept. 24.
Cottingham graduated as an undergraduate from Northwest in May 2021 and is currently in her second year of an online master’s program from University of Nebraska-Kearney, where she is specializing in public history. She was invited to give her presentation by Elyssa Ford who is the president of the Nodaway County Historical Society and an associate professor of history at Northwest.
Cottingham discussed a variety of topics during her program, such as slavery in Nodaway County, comparing slavery in Missouri to slavery in the Deep South, prominent Black people in Nodaway County throughout its history and others.
“It’s something that needs to be talked about,” Cottingham said. “It’s important to talk about so that history isn’t lost. We have those important conversations about diversity and putting diversity back into our museums and just starting conversations so that other people can start their own conversations about diversity.”
This program was a project that Cottingham started during her undergraduate schooling, and Ford, a former professor of Cottingham’s, asked her to present it due to it corresponding with the museum’s traveling exhibit, which was loaned to the museum by the Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City.
This traveling exhibit discussing Black History in Missouri is titled “Boom: The Rise and Fall of Missouri's Black Business Districts.” This exhibit discusses the history of prominent Black business districts in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Columbia, Hannibal and St. Louis.
This exhibit will be at the museum from Sept. 24 until Oct. 24. After this, it will be on the Northwest campus during the first week of November. This gives an opportunity for hands-on experience to Northwest public history and museums studies students, as they will be the ones to tear down the exhibit at the museum and set it up on the first floor of the campus Administration Building.
“I think it could be interesting for a lot of Northwest students,” Ford said. “Because we have a lot of students who are from those different areas but maybe don’t know the history of that. This could be a really interesting way to learn about those spaces.”
Ford said she hopes this exhibit will open the eyes of people in the Maryville community to the unpleasant parts of Black history in Missouri, such as the segregation that people of color faced in the state. She also hopes people will learn more about the successes of the Black communities and communities of people of color in Missouri.
“You had people that despite segregation, despite discrimination, they were able to thrive and create these middle-class communities and self-sufficient business districts that were really incredible,” Ford said. “A lot of that we don’t know that much about anymore. When they’re not as present before us, it’s really easy to forget about them ever existing in the first place.”
Maryville does not have a pleasant history for Black people. A prime example of this was on Jan. 12, 1931, when a young Black man named Raymond Gunn was seized by a mob of 2,000 men, women and children and was eventually burned alive after being accused of murdering a white school teacher. This was an impetus for much of the Black community of Maryville fleeing the city.
Cottingham said she hopes this program will encourage the people who attended to start doing their own research about history, whether family history or more broad areas of history, and use resources such as public records and other free resources that are available to them to do so.
“You don't have to be a historian to do this,” Cottingham said. “You can just be somebody who’s passionate.”
