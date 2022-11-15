Maryville City Council held a packed meeting Nov. 14. There were many members of the Maryville community who were in attendance. There were many items discussed, but some of the important matters were an ordinance and resolution regarding Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
An ordinance brought forth that involved Mozingo was an ordinance to execute an agreement with Barmann Farms and Excavating LLC. This agreement would have Barmann Farms and Excavating do continued removal of invasive and overgrowth trees on the Mozingo golf course. The Council unanimously voted to approve this ordinance.
There was also a resolution involving Mozingo. This resolution would authorize the certification of funding and support for an all-inclusive playground at Mozingo through the Missouri State Parks Land Water and Conservation Fund Grant Program. The grant Mozingo is applying for can be up to $500,000 per project with a minimum of a 50% local match.
This project would make the playground near Lions Shelter more inclusive for children with various disabilities by replacing the existing equipment. When discussing with the Council, Mozingo director Jordyn Greenhaw said that the Lions playground has not been renovated or updated since 2002.
“The structures are kind of outdated and not really the current trend of what our community needs,” Greenhaw said. The Council unanimously voted to approve this resolution.
In other business during the meeting, there were many personnel appointments discussed during the meeting.
The first appointment put in front of the Council was Becky Albrecht. Her appointment to the position of the Executive Director of the Maryville Chamber of Commerce was officially approved by the Council.
The second appointment discussed was the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Advisory Board appointments. Selena Foreman, Rose Viau and Lani Derks, who have been on the Advisory Board for 3 years, were all approved by the Council to continue their roles on the Mozingo Advisory Board for another term. The proposed term is set to expire Oct. 1, 2023.
The final appointment that was discussed was extending Chris Wallace’s term as a Nodaway County University of Missouri Council Member. The Council unanimously approved an additional two-year term that will be expiring March 1, 2024.
In terms of new business at the meeting, there were many other ordinances brought forth to the Council for discussion.
The first was an ordinance to execute a financial assistance agreement with the Missouri Department of Natural resources for a Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant.
This grant funding will go towards watershed planning and implementation activities and will be split between the water sewer fund and the Mozingo Recreation fund.
“The city’s application to this program aims to provide funding for quality assurance, project plans, purchase and install sampling and monitoring equipment at Mozingo, and develop a nine point element plan with the data obtained over a couple of years,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said.
Heiland also said that on Oct. 17 the MDNR approved the grant. The ordinance was unanimously approved to move forward by the Council.
Another ordinance that was unanimously approved was to authorize the execution of a contract of obligation with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This contract will allow for the MDNR to regulate landfill closures and will require a Financial Assurance Instrument for liability of post-closure costs, which the MDNR will review and update annually.
Another resolution discussed was a resolution to amend the use fee schedule for certain amenities at Mozingo. The specific fee that was up for discussion was the fees for the eight family cabins that Mozingo offers. The Council voted unanimously to approve this resolution.
As the meeting came to a close, City Manager Greg McDanel said the South Main contract remains on schedule. He said South Main Phase I is now 70% complete and is set to be finished in the spring as originally planned.
