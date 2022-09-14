There’s a new member of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Becky Albrecht has been selected as the chamber’s new executive director as of Aug. 17.
She began her role Sept. 1. Albrecht was most recently the superintendent of Maryville R-II School District. She was superintendent of the school district for seven years and had a career in education for 30 years overall before retiring from her work in education.
Albrecht said she has had a good start so far in her first few days on the job. She said people in the business community she has met have been supportive, and other members of the chamber have been welcoming and helpful.
“I am looking forward to working with a lot of the different entities that are already in place to try to move Maryville forward and make it an even more vibrant community than it already is,” Albrecht said.
In terms of different goals Albrecht would like to accomplish during her time as executive director, she said she hopes to advocate and promote business and local economics and to connect different business leaders, employers and employees through networking. She also hopes to promote the greater Maryville area as opposed to just the city of Maryville.
“I think Maryville is great in a lot of facets, but just like any individual person or entity, it can always be better,” Albrecht said. “The goal is to grow and improve.”
Interim President of the Chamber of Commerce Tyler Tapps said he believes she is a good fit for the position because she has 30 years of experience in high pressure jobs and making decisions that some people might not agree with.
“She’s got a lot of experience in leadership,” Tapps said. “She’s well connected to the community and knows the players we want to enhance through the chamber.”
Tapps added that it was hard to give Albrecht advice on the job, saying that when you work with someone like Albrecht, who has a lot of experience, you become the mentee as opposed to the mentor. The one piece of advice Tapps had for Albrecht is to be willing to have tough conversations with people in the business community.
“We have a lot of different types of businesses, so they all have different needs,” Tapps said. “It’s really hard to do everything for everyone. But I have no doubt in my mind that Becky is going to be phenomenal in that process. We are very thankful that we have a great executive director to lead the chamber forward.”
Albrecht said she hopes to reinforce and draw on the relationships she already has in the business community while in the position, but she also wants to build strong relationships with the members of the business community she hasn’t had the chance to work with previously.
“I’m just really excited about the new opportunity,” Albrecht said. “I think that there’s a lot of potential here to grow and get better and make Maryville an even better place than it already is, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
